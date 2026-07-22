[AFPRO 2026] “Witness the Future of K-Agtech AX”… ‘AFPRO 2026’ Kicks Off at Seoul COEX on the 15th

The view of the 4th Agri & Food Tech Start-up Rising Expo (AFPRO 2026) held on Wednesday, the 15th, at COEX Hall C in Seoul Minister Mi-ryung Song of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs delivers her congratulatory speech at the opening ceremony of AFPRO 2026 A robot tending plants from an exhibitor in action at AFPRO 2026

MAFRA Minister Mi-ryung Song promises governmental backing: “The government will stand as a reliable partner in the successful endeavors of agrifood startups”

SEOCHO-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Record-breaking scale featuring 195 innovative startups across agtech, foodtech, and greenbio sectors across 369 booths- Newly introduced “AX Special Pavilion” showcases cutting-edge Physical AI, autonomous agricultural robotics, and smart farming solutions.- Packed with 21 auxiliary events including NH Investment Roadshow, UNIDO ITPO Korea seminars, and global open innovation sessionsThe “2026 Agri & Food Tech Start-up Rising Expo ( AFPRO 2026 ),” South Korea's flagship agrifood startup exhibition, grandly opened its doors on Wednesday, the 15th, at COEX Hall C in Seoul.Hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA) and co-organized by the Korea Agriculture Technology Promotion Agency (KOAT) NH Nonghyup , and COEX, the three-day event runs through the 17th. Aligning with global Artificial Intelligence Transformation (AX) trends, this year’s fourth edition features a newly debuted “AX Special Pavilion,” presenting revolutionary technologies poised to reshape the future of the global agrifood ecosystem.This year’s exhibition marks the largest scale in its history, hosting 195 pioneering startups across the agtech, foodtech, and greenbio sectors spanning 369 booths. Participating companies showcased key innovations driving the future of food and agriculture—ranging from big-data AI solutions and smart farming hardware to autonomous agricultural robots and functional food products—and sought investment to expand markets. A highlight of AFPRO 2026 is undoubtedly the “AX Special Pavilion.” Centered on the theme “Expanding the Future of Agrifood Technology through Physical AI,” the special zone moves beyond basic data monitoring to showcase AI-driven, smart farming solutions and multi-purpose agricultural robots that autonomously evaluate environmental metrics to execute precise physical operations. KOAT aims to leverage this pavilion to accelerate digital transformation and maximize AI integration across domestic agriculture.To support the practical growth of participating startups, a comprehensive lineup of 21 business auxiliary programs is taking place throughout the expo. Key events include the NH Investment Roadshow, the Global Accelerating Support Program Demo Day, the Agrifood Technology Briefing, the UNIDO ITPO Korea Emerging Market Entry Strategy Seminar, and various open innovation sessions designed to foster collaboration between major conglomerates and SMEs while accelerating global reach.Over the past three years, AFPRO has established itself as the cradle of South Korea’s agrifood startup ecosystem, driving a cumulative investment of 34.6 billion KRW, generating 41.8 billion KRW in sales, and creating 110 new jobs.Attending the opening ceremony, MAFRA Minister Mi-ryung Song delivered a congratulatory address expressing gratitude to representatives from startups, domestic and foreign investment firms, and industry organizations. Minister Song emphasized the expo's pivotal role and pledged continuous governmental support.“I look forward to AFPRO 2026 serving as a dynamic platform connecting startups, investors, and industrial fields to generate impactful collaborations,” stated Minister Song. “The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs will listen closely to field feedback and remain a reliable partner in supporting the successful endeavors of our agrifood startups.”

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