Cole Floor Remarks on H.R. 9770, the Continuing Appropriations Act, 2027 (As Prepared for the Record)

Mr. Speaker, I yield myself such time as I may consume. I rise today in support of H.R. 9770, the Continuing Appropriations Act, 2027. This Congress has a constitutional duty to fund the government – and if Article I teaches us anything, it's that governing means doing the work, not waiting for a crisis. It is a responsibility I have never viewed as optional – and one I have remained committed to honoring through regular order.

Over the last year, the House Appropriations Committee has acted to fulfill our Fiscal Year 2027 responsibilities. Previous partisan shutdowns and political headwinds never deterred us from doing the work. In fact, we refused to let political dysfunction become an excuse for inaction. So, line by line, bill by bill, we delivered all twelve regular appropriations bills out of committee. This was accomplished before the end of June – the earliest date on record since Fiscal Year 2020. We have also passed three of these bills across this very floor with bipartisan support. I am deeply proud of the engagement, discipline, and focus of our Cardinals and Appropriators – and the support of our colleagues in this chamber.

While I wish I could say this same momentum and determination is being exercised on the other side of the Capitol – it is not. Senate Democrats won’t even allow markups to progress. It's impossible to negotiate full-year funding when circumstances make clear that one side is willing to bring the process to a standstill before it can even leave committee. So, the hard reality before us is straightforward – the fiscal year deadline is outpacing the work that remains. Our conference refuses to let the obstruction and inaction of Senate Democrats trigger another manufactured shutdown at the end of September. That is why we are acting before a funding lapse crisis, not in response to it. This clean, short-term continuing resolution simply keeps the government open, protects the progress we've made, and preserves the path to full-year appropriations.

For anyone questioning this legislation, the facts are simple:

It extends the government funding deadline to December 4th, denying any party the opportunity to manufacture leverage before elections;

It contains no poison pills or partisan riders;

It prevents harmful disruptions to our national security and the vital programs our constituents rely on;

And it preserves the House's progress toward completing full-year Fiscal Year 2027 appropriations.

You see, it is never too early to do the right thing. In fact, after Senate Democrats forced the two longest government shutdowns in American history and abandoned previously negotiated funding agreements more than once, we have every reason to act early – and every responsibility to do so. The House will make clear to the nation where we stand – and it is on the side of stability, certainty, and the American people. Additionally, supporting this bill does not limit, hinder, or halt any work on full-year appropriations for any of the 12 bills.

The choice is clear: either members will vote to keep the government working, or they will vote to risk another unnecessary shutdown. I know which option my constituents expect; I know which option gives families relying on nutrition assistance or disaster relief the certainty they need; I know which option our troops, veterans, TSA agents, and government employees deserve; And I know which option I will choose.

So, I urge all my colleagues to join me in voting for this responsible measure, and I look forward to continuing the FY 2027 appropriations process in the coming months. Thank you, and I reserve the balance of my time.