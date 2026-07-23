Wilshire Finance Partners Closes $10.75 Million Bridge Loan on Light Industrial/Warehouse Building in Virginia. Wilshire Finance Partners

Wilshire provided collateral-based financing to refinance existing bank debt and give the borrower time to reach key operational milestones.

This transaction demonstrates the role bridge capital can play when a growing company has strong real estate collateral but does not fit within conventional bank underwriting” — Don Pelgrim

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wilshire Finance Partners , a leading private real estate lender and investment manager, announced the closing of a $10.75 million first lien bridge loan secured by a light industrial/warehouse property in Virginia.Transaction Highlights• Property Type: Light Industrial/Warehouse• Location: Virginia• Loan Purpose: Refinance• Loan Structure: First Lien Bridge Loan• Closed Loan Amount: $10,750,000• Transaction Summary: Wilshire Finance Partners provided collateral-based bridge financing to refinance existing bank debt and support a startup manufacturer as it works toward operational milestones required for its next institutional equity raise.The borrower, a rapidly growing startup manufacturer, required financing to refinance its existing bank debt while it completed key manufacturing specifications, operational requirements, and production volume milestones. Achieving these milestones is expected to support the company’s planned next round of institutional equity capital.The borrower needed a financing structure that could accommodate its transitional growth phase and provide additional time to execute its business plan. Traditional financing sources were unable to offer the flexibility required by the transaction.Wilshire Finance Partners structured a collateral-based bridge loan focused on the strength of the underlying light industrial / warehouse real estate and the borrower’s clearly defined path toward its next capital raise. The customized financing solution allowed the borrower to refinance its existing lender while preserving liquidity for ongoing operations and continued expansion.“This transaction demonstrates the role bridge capital can play when a growing company has strong real estate collateral but does not fit within conventional bank underwriting,” said Don Pelgrim, CEO of Wilshire Finance Partners. “By understanding the borrower’s operational milestones and long-term capital strategy, we were able to structure a solution that provided the time and flexibility needed to continue moving the business forward.”The financing enabled the borrower to avoid disruption to its operations, continue working toward critical manufacturing and production targets, and position the company for its next stage of growth.Wilshire Finance Partners provides customized commercial real estate bridge loans for acquisitions, refinances, recapitalizations, lease-up strategies, and other transitional financing needs. As a direct lender, Wilshire offers streamlined underwriting, decisive credit decisions, and flexible financing structures designed around the specific circumstances of each transaction.

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