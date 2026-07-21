Weber County and Utah Office of Energy Development hosting community symposium on nuclear energy

Economic Development | Posted 07-21-2026

Weber County, in partnership with the Utah Office of Energy Development, is hosting a community symposium exploring nuclear energy’s potential role in Weber County on August 5, 2026, from 3:30 p.m.–7 p.m. at the Ogden Eccles Conference Center.

As Utah's population, economy and energy needs continue to grow, communities are evaluating innovative energy solutions that support reliability, affordability, economic opportunity and long-term sustainability.

The event provides an opportunity for residents to learn and engage in open dialogue about the opportunities and considerations associated with advanced nuclear energy development in Weber County.

“The goal of this event is to create an engaging, community-driven conversation that invites residents, local businesses, educators, workforce partners and stakeholders to learn, ask questions and participate in shaping Utah’s energy future,” Stephanie Russell, Weber County Economic Development director and government relations liaison, said.

The symposium will begin with a community energy expo featuring interactive exhibits and informational booths, followed by keynote presentations and panel discussions focused on nuclear energy feasibility, economic development opportunities and workforce readiness.

As part of the Utah Office of Energy Development's statewide grassroots initiative, the event is designed to encourage fact-based discussion, community engagement and informed decision-making about Utah's energy future. More information can be found at energy.utah.gov/nuclear.

Registration for the event is free on Eventbrite.