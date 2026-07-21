Residents Invited to Coffee with the Commissioners Aug. 4 at Bethany Fire Department
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Cumberland County residents are invited to attend Coffee with the Commissioners on Aug. 4 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Bethany Rural Fire Department, 2140 Wade-Stedman Rd., Stedman.
Coffee with the Commissioners is a series of informal, in-person gatherings designed to provide residents with an opportunity to connect directly with County Commissioners, ask questions and share ideas.
Coffee with the Commissioners Dates and Locations
- Aug. 4: Bethany Rural Fire Department, 2140 Wade-Stedman Rd., Stedman, 6 - 7 p.m.
- Aug. 19: Hope Mills Public Safety Center, 5788 Rockfish Rd., Hope Mills, 8 - 9 a.m.
- Nov. 10: City of Fayetteville, Headquarters Library, Pate Room, 300 Maiden Lane, Fayetteville, 6 - 7 p.m.
Coffee and light refreshments will be provided.
For more information about Cumberland County Government, visit cumberlandcountync.gov, download the MyCCNCGov app or follow CCNCGOV on social media.
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