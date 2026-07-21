Union County Means Business Expo Returns September 9 at Kean University

The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites local business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals to attend the 2026 Union County Means Business Expo on Wednesday, September 9, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Downs Hall at Kean University, located at 1000 Morris Avenue in Union.

Admission is free, and the event is open to the entire business community. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with fellow business owners, community leaders, service providers and industry professionals while learning about resources and opportunities that can support business growth.

“The Union County Means Business Expo has become a valuable gathering place for the people and organizations driving our local economy,” said Union County Commissioner Chairman Joseph C. Bodek. “Whether someone is launching a new venture, looking to expand an established business or hoping to make new professional connections, this event brings those opportunities together in one place. We are proud to continue creating a space where ideas, partnerships and local businesses can grow.”

Established in 2016, the Union County Means Business Expo was created to help local businesses and entrepreneurs expand their networks, promote their services and identify new opportunities. This year’s event continues that mission through an in-person experience designed to bring the County’s business community together.

Vendor tables are available for $100 and include a color advertisement in the official Expo program and 10 VIP raffle tickets for an exclusive prize drawing. Vendor setup will begin at 2:30 p.m., and all vendors must register by September 1.

The Union County Means Business initiative is presented by the Union County Board of County Commissioners in partnership with local chambers of commerce, community-based organizations and higher education institutions.

Business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals interested in attending or reserving a vendor table can register at https://ucnj.org/ucmb.

For more information about the event or future initiatives, please contact Jeff Brooks, Union County Means Business, at 908-659-7412 or via email at Jeffrey.brooks@ucnj.org.