Pressure Point, 2020 Canadian Eco-Comedy That Satirized Smoke Tariffs, Streams on The Green Channel

Pressure Point - Episode #9 - Climate Change is a Good Thing

The 2020 fake newscast from eco-comedy series Pressure Point, with Leo winner Shayan Bayat, on environmental documentary streaming platform The Green Channel

In a recent press conference, Canadian officials have indicated that they will be favouring domestically produced respiratory hazards over American smoke imports” — Shayan Bayat as the newscaster, Pressure Point

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Domestically produced respiratory hazards over American smoke imports": the 2020 fake newscast from eco-comedy series Pressure Point, delivered by Leo Award winner Shayan Bayat, now streaming on environmental documentary streaming platform The Green Channel, the environmental documentary streaming platform, is highlighting a 2020 episode of its eco-comedy series Pressure Point: a series of mishandled events , after a satirical newscast written and filmed that year anticipated the current discussion of tariffs and cross-border wildfire smoke.In the opening montage of the episode Climate Change is a Good Thing, actor Shayan Bayat reads a fictional news bulletin: "In a recent press conference, Canadian officials have indicated that they will be favouring domestically produced respiratory hazards over American smoke imports."The scripted bulletin continues: "The officials fear that the American smoke pouring over the border could lead to a trade dispute and trigger a tit-for-tat escalation in tariffs on carcinogenic inhalants."The episode was filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic, while smoke from US wildfires was drifting north into British Columbia. "It was a moment of inspiration," said writer and director Scott Renyard. "We were trying to shoot an opening montage in 2020, keeping our distance and crews small because of the COVID outbreak, while choking on smoke coming across the border from US wildfires."In July 2026, the President of the United States said the cost of wildfire smoke drifting south from Canadian fires should be added to the tariffs Canada currently pays. When the episode was written, the smoke was travelling in the opposite direction."It's one thing to joke about such a serious issue when lives and property are being lost," Renyard added. "The hope is we can pull together, as Canada did when it sent firefighters south during California's fires in 2020 and again during the Los Angeles fires in 2025, and where we can, bring a little levity to these sometimes very dire events."Pressure Point: a series of mishandled events stars Bayat, who won a Leo Award for Lead Performance on July 4, 2026 for the short film Rise of the Eco-Tariffists. The 10-episode series is streaming now on The Green Channel, the environmental documentary streaming platform.About The Green ChannelThe Green Channel is a Canadian environmental documentary streaming platform with a growing library of exclusive films and series: thegreenchannel.tv

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