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Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Speaker Dustin Burrows Issue Joint Statement on Audit of Broadband Development Office

 

AUSTIN – Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Speaker of the Texas House Dustin Burrows today issued the following joint statement:

“The State of Texas recognizes the importance of expanding broadband access so more Texans can benefit from reliable, high-speed internet. Greater connectivity allows those in communities across the state to pursue more educational and employment opportunities and access essential services such as telehealth and telemedicine. The Texas Broadband Development Office plays a key role in extending these benefits, and therefore its mission must be carried out transparently and responsibly, with a full accounting of the state and federal funds dedicated to this effort. The Office’s grant award process should be open to the public, accountable to the stakeholders, informed by the most accurate mapping and data available, and focused on the responsible use of taxpayer dollars.

“As Joint Chairs of the Legislative Audit Committee, we request the State Auditor’s Office conduct a performance audit of the Broadband Development Office’s administration of its grant program. Given concerns raised about the award process, including those discussed during the Senate Committee on Business and Commerce hearing on June 24, 2026, it is critical the Office’s performance and operations meet the expectations of the Texas Legislature and the people of this state. Upon receiving the audit’s findings, the Legislature will be prepared to take appropriate action during the 90th Legislative Session.”

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Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Speaker Dustin Burrows Issue Joint Statement on Audit of Broadband Development Office

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