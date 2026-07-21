Lake Patrol Responds to Serious Jet Ski Crash on Lake Norman

What started as a fun day on Lake Norman quickly turned into a life-threatening emergency.

On Sunday afternoon, Iredell County Sheriff's Office Lake Patrol deputies responded to a reported collision between two rented jet skis. Within minutes of arriving, deputies found an injured rider suffering from a broken leg and a severe laceration.

Our deputies transferred the victim onto the Sheriff's Office patrol boat, provided immediate medical care by controlling the bleeding and stabilizing the injury, then transported the victim to a boat dock where EMS was waiting to continue treatment. The victim was transported to a local hospital for additional medical care.

We are proud of the quick actions and professionalism displayed by our Lake Patrol deputies. Their training, teamwork, and rapid response helped ensure the injured rider received critical care as quickly as possible.

This incident is also an important reminder that operating a vessel on the lake carries the same responsibility as driving a vehicle. Impaired operation, excessive speed, or careless riding can have life-changing consequences in an instant.

As you enjoy the remainder of the summer on Lake Norman, please make safety your priority. Wear your life jacket, stay alert, maintain a safe distance from other vessels, and never operate a boat or personal watercraft while impaired. One bad decision can change lives forever.



