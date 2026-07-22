Free American Muscle Car Show Comes to Cherry Hill, NJ, on Saturday, August 8

Classic and modern American muscle roll into Cherry Hill on Saturday, August 8, 2026 — a free, family-friendly car show hosted by Floor Coverings International Cherry Hill and Strativera, with food trucks, cold treats, games, and three trophies.

Floor Coverings International Cherry Hill and Strativera host a free, family-friendly car show with trophies, food trucks, and a one-day 10% floor sale.

Our showroom is part of this community, and this is our way of opening the doors for a day that's about more than floors” — Jeff Bell, Owner & President, Floor Coverings International Cherry Hill

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Floor Coverings International Cherry Hill and Strativera will host the American Muscle Car Show on Saturday, August 8, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Floor Coverings International Cherry Hill showroom, 5 N. Olney Ave., Suite 100, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. Admission is free and open to the public.

The one-day event brings classic and modern American muscle cars to Cherry Hill alongside food trucks and cold treats for all visitors, plus family-friendly games. Three trophies will be awarded at 1:30 p.m.: Best in Show, selected by the judges; People's Choice, voted on-site by attendees; and Best Classic Muscle, recognizing the top pre-1990 entry.

Spectators and car owners from across Camden County and South Jersey — including Marlton, Voorhees, Haddonfield, Mount Laurel, and Moorestown — are welcome at the free Cherry Hill event.

Entry is free for American muscle cars, classic and modern. Owners must register in advance; registration closes Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 11:59 p.m., and no day-of entries will be accepted.

Attendees can also take advantage of a one-day 10% floor sale: visitors who book a free in-home flooring consultation at the event will receive 10% off their flooring purchase. Offer details will be available at the event.

"Our showroom is part of this community, and this is our way of opening the doors for a day that's about more than floors," said Jeff Bell, Owner & President of Floor Coverings International Cherry Hill. "Bring the family, vote for your favorite car, and if a flooring project is on your list this year, it's a great day to start one."

"Local businesses grow by showing up for their communities, not just advertising to them," said Janae Tanner, Co-Founder and VP of Growth & Client Success at Strativera. "The American Muscle Car Show is exactly that — a free, family-friendly day built around great cars and two Cherry Hill businesses putting it on together."

EVENT AT A GLANCE

- What: American Muscle Car Show — free admission

- When: Saturday, August 8, 2026, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.; awards at 1:30 p.m.

- Where: Floor Coverings International Cherry Hill, 5 N. Olney Ave., Suite 100, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003

- Car entry: Free; American muscle only; register by August 5 at https://form.jotform.com/261980891514061

- Awards: Best in Show · People's Choice · Best Classic Muscle

- On-site: Food trucks, cold treats, and family-friendly games

- Offer: One-day 10% floor sale for attendees who book a free in-home consultation at the event

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Is the American Muscle Car Show free to attend?

Yes. Admission is free and open to the public on Saturday, August 8, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5 N. Olney Ave., Suite 100, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. No tickets are required.

Do I need to register to show a car?

Yes. Car entry is free, but owners must register in advance at https://form.jotform.com/261980891514061 by Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. No day-of entries will be accepted.

What vehicles are eligible?

The show is open to American muscle cars, classic and modern. The Best Classic Muscle trophy recognizes the top pre-1990 entry.

Will there be food at the event?

Yes. Food trucks and cold treats will be on-site for all visitors, along with family-friendly games.

When are trophies awarded?

Three trophies will be presented at 1:30 p.m. — Best in Show, selected by the judges; People's Choice, voted by attendees; and Best Classic Muscle.

What is the one-day flooring offer?

Attendees who book a free in-home flooring consultation at the event receive 10% off their flooring purchase. Offer details will be available at the event.

ABOUT FLOOR COVERINGS INTERNATIONAL CHERRY HILL

Floor Coverings International Cherry Hill is a locally owned and operated flooring company serving Cherry Hill and surrounding South Jersey communities. Built around a free in-home design consultation model, the team brings flooring samples — hardwood, luxury vinyl, carpet, and tile — directly to customers' homes, backed by professional installation. Learn more at http://cherryhillfci.com/.

ABOUT STRATIVERA

Strativera is a digital marketing and revenue operations agency headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J., with offices in Manahawkin, N.J., Brandon, Fla., and Henderson, Nev. The firm plans and runs digital marketing, SEO, paid media, websites, and RevOps systems for growth-stage, mid-market, and private equity-backed companies, tying every engagement to measurable pipeline and revenue. Learn more at https://strativera.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Janae Tanner, Co-Founder & VP, Growth and Client Success, Strativera — janae@strativera.com — (856) 793-8331

Julia, Marketing, Floor Coverings International Cherry Hill — marketing@cherryhillfci.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.