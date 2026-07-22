Waterproof Flooring Demand Grows Across Metro Vancouver Homes and Condos

Floors Depot highlights waterproof luxury vinyl plank flooring for kitchens, bathrooms, basements, condos, and strata properties across Metro Vancouver.

Luxury vinyl plank continues replacing hardwood as Metro Vancouver homeowners choose waterproof flooring for everyday living.

Waterproof flooring continues to be the preferred choice for Metro Vancouver homeowners looking for durability, style, and long-term performance.” — Jhon Willis

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waterproof flooring has become one of the fastest-growing categories in Metro Vancouver's residential renovation market, with luxury vinyl plank (LVP) increasingly replacing traditional hardwood and laminate flooring in kitchens, bathrooms, laundry rooms, basements, and strata condominiums.

According to Floors Depot, homeowners throughout Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond, North Vancouver, and West Vancouver are choosing waterproof flooring because it offers superior durability, moisture protection, and lower maintenance while maintaining the appearance of natural hardwood.

Why Waterproof Flooring Is Becoming the Preferred Choice

Unlike hardwood and laminate, waterproof luxury vinyl plank is manufactured with a rigid SPC (Stone Polymer Composite) or WPC (Wood Polymer Composite) core that does not absorb moisture.

Because it resists swelling, warping, buckling, and delamination, luxury vinyl plank performs exceptionally well in areas exposed to spills, humidity, and everyday moisture.

Its realistic wood appearance, durability, and easy maintenance have made it one of the most popular flooring choices for Metro Vancouver homeowners.

Where Waterproof Flooring Performs Best

Floors Depot recommends waterproof flooring for moisture-prone areas throughout the home.

Kitchens

Luxury vinyl plank and large-format porcelain tile provide long-term performance around sinks, dishwashers, and food preparation areas.

Bathrooms

Porcelain tile and waterproof luxury vinyl plank remain the preferred flooring materials due to their exceptional water resistance and durability.

Basements

Luxury vinyl plank is one of the best floating-floor solutions for finished basements, where moisture conditions require waterproof flooring products.

Laundry Rooms

Waterproof flooring provides added protection against appliance leaks, humidity, and frequent cleaning.

Waterproof Flooring Options Available at Floors Depot

Floors Depot supplies and installs a wide range of waterproof flooring products, including:

• Luxury Vinyl Plank (SPC & WPC)

• Large-Format Porcelain Tile

• Ceramic Tile

• Marmoleum (Natural Linoleum)

• Commercial Waterproof Flooring Systems

Luxury vinyl plank continues to represent the company's fastest-growing flooring category for detached homes, townhomes, and strata condominiums.

Waterproof Flooring Installation Costs

High-quality SPC luxury vinyl plank flooring generally ranges from $6 to $11 per square foot installed, depending on the flooring selected, project size, subfloor preparation, and installation requirements.

Every project begins with a professional assessment to ensure the existing subfloor is suitable for long-term flooring performance.

Professional Flooring Solutions Across Metro Vancouver

Floors Depot provides complete flooring renovation services for homeowners, builders, designers, and property managers throughout Metro Vancouver.

Services include:

Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring

Engineered Hardwood Flooring

Laminate Flooring

Tile Installation

Carpet Installation

Hardwood Floor Refinishing

Floor Removal & Disposal

Concrete Floor Levelling

Subfloor Repair & Preparation

Baseboards & Finish Carpentry

For more information or to request a free flooring estimate, visit www.floorsdepot.ca or call 604-227-9634.

About Floors Depot

Floors Depot is a Metro Vancouver flooring contractor specializing in luxury vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, tile, carpet, hardwood refinishing, and complete flooring renovation services for condominiums, detached homes, townhomes, and commercial properties throughout Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, and surrounding communities.

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