Chairman Aguilar: The Dream and Promise Act is essential. It’s about doing right by people who have given everything to build a better life here.

July 21, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar joined Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, Representative Sylvia Garcia and House Democrats for a press conference announcing the American Dream and Promise Act discharge petition. You can watch the full press conference here and read the transcript of the Chairman’s remarks below.

CHAIRMAN AGUILAR: Thank you so much, Sylvia. I want to thank Sylvia and our members here, our caucus chairs, Congresswoman Salazar and our advocates for leading the charge on this important bipartisan piece of legislation to promote a legal pathway for people who have been working and contributing in this country for years. I want to thank Senator Durbin for his 25 years of unwavering support for Dreamers.

When this program was created 14 years ago, DACA gave young people who were brought to this country an opportunity to live, work and build a life here in the United States without fear. For so many Dreamers, the United States is the only country that they have ever called home and they are giving back in countless ways. Doctors, teachers, nurses, military servicemembers, small business owners. They pay taxes, they contribute to our economy and they keep society going. And this isn’t just about Dreamers though. This is about TPS holders. This is about Deferred Enforced Departure recipients, people who fled dangerous circumstances, to build better lives here.

Since coming to Congress more than a decade ago, I’ve worked to secure opportunities for these families. But unfortunately, in that time, Congress has failed to act, leaving their status in limbo year after year. That’s why the Dream and Promise Act is essential. It’s about doing right by people who have given everything to build a better life here for them and their families. And despite the polarization in Congress, this is actually an issue that has transcended party and actually united Democrats and some Republicans. Because in each corner of the country, every district, every town, every community, our neighbors, our friends, our classmates’ futures depend on this bill passing. And at a time when immigrant communities are being relentlessly targeted by this administration, and most recently by the Supreme Court decision impacting TPS holders, we need to provide them with stability. As leaders in Congress, it’s on us to deliver for the people we represent in our districts. Let’s do the right thing and let’s get this bill across the finish line.

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