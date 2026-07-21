Back-to-school support strengthens readiness for reserve families

For many Reserve families, back-to-school season represents more than purchasing supplies and meeting teachers. Reserve families face unique challenges as students return to classrooms.

Unlike their active-duty counterparts, 403rd Wing Reserve Citizen Airmen must balance civilian careers with military Unit Training Assembly schedules and the potential for sudden deployments while ensuring their children's educational needs remain a priority.

"Our families are navigating the dual life of Reserve Citizen Airmen," said April Morris, 403rd Wing Military and Family Readiness director. "They are balancing civilian careers, military drill schedules and potentially sudden deployments or temporary duty assignments, which require kids to be incredibly adaptable."

At Keesler Air Force Base, the Military and Family Readiness Center collaborates with the 81st Training Wing and local school districts to support families during this critical transition period. As the installation's host unit, the 81st TRW provides essential services such as the School Liaison Program, which connects families with educators and helps students integrate successfully into new school environments.

The unique demands placed on Reserve families often create challenges that differ significantly from those faced by active-duty households.

"The biggest challenge families discuss is navigating civilian school systems where teachers and staff might not be familiar with the military lifestyle," Morris said. "For example, a parent might miss a “Meet the Teacher” night due to a UTA weekend, or a child might struggle with a sudden change in routine when a parent is activated for a deployment or long TDY."

To address these challenges, Morris and her team encourage proactive communication with educators. They work with families to explain UTA schedules, activation orders and deployment timelines so schools can better understand a student's circumstances and establish support plans early.

Morris encourages parents to focus on controllable factors during this transition.

"I talk to parents about doing dry runs of the school route before the first day to understand traffic patterns around the Keesler gates and local neighborhoods," she said. She recommends reviewing severe weather plans with children and building consistent routines around transportation, homework and family time to help create stability during periods of uncertainty.

While formal programs provide essential structure, peer support plays an equally important role in family readiness. Morris highlighted the Key Support Liaison (KSL) program as a vital connection point between units and families.

"Our KSLs are trusted links who reach out to spouses and families, especially during deployments or busy drill weekends, ensuring no one feels isolated," she said.

Key Support Liaisons check in with families, help coordinate childcare during drill weekends and connect spouses with available resources before deployments begin. Their outreach helps ensure questions are addressed early, whether related to school routines, childcare or community support.

"I encourage our 403rd Wing members to connect with their squadron's KSLs and build strong networks with other Reserve families," Morris said. "Whether it's carpooling during UTA weekends or checking in on a spouse while a member is away, creating that intentional community beyond the gates makes all the difference for our kids."

For Morris, readiness extends beyond checklists and training requirements. "Sometimes it's knowing who to call before things get heavy and trusting that help is part of the mission, too," she said.

As students return to class this fall, the 403rd Wing's Military and Family Readiness Center and its partners at Keesler remain committed to helping families plan ahead, connect with schools and build the support networks that keep military children resilient in the classroom and at home.

For more information about family readiness programs or to connect with support services, please contact 403rd Wing Military and Family Readiness at 228-377-0557 or by email atmailto:403msf.fsfr@us.af.mil.