Join the Minnesota Lawyers Professional Responsibility Board and Shape the Future of Ethics

July 21, 2026
The Minnesota Supreme Court invites a dedicated attorney to fill a vacancy on the Lawyers Professional Responsibility Board. This all-volunteer, 23-member board blends 14 seasoned attorneys with 9 citizens, steering the Rules of Lawyers Professional Responsibility and shaping the policies that govern lawyer discipline.
What Board Members Do:
- Meet 4 times per year to consider issues involving the lawyer discipline system.
- Consider rule changes and policy implementation.
- Preside over probable cause proceedings, reinstatement hearings and attorney challenges to private discipline.
- Consider complainant appeals of dismissed complaints or private discipline.
Who the Board is Looking for:
- Lawyers in good standing
- Able to commit to a 3-year term (max 2 terms)
- Prior experience on local District Ethics Committees is a plus.
Compensation is limited to reimbursement for costs. Please submit a letter of interest and curriculum vitae to Christa Rutherford-Block, Clerk of Appellate Courts, at mjcappellateclerkofcourt@courts.state.mn.us or to 305 Minnesota Judicial Center, 25 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, St. Paul, MN 55155. Email applications are preferred.
Deadline to Apply: 4:30 pm on Friday, August 21, 2026.