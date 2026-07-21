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Join the Minnesota Lawyers Professional Responsibility Board and Shape the Future of Ethics

July 21, 2026

The Minnesota Supreme Court invites a dedicated attorney to fill a vacancy on the Lawyers Professional Responsibility Board. This all-volunteer, 23-member board blends 14 seasoned attorneys with 9 citizens, steering the Rules of Lawyers Professional Responsibility and shaping the policies that govern lawyer discipline.

What Board Members Do:

  • Meet 4 times per year to consider issues involving the lawyer discipline system.
  • Consider rule changes and policy implementation.
  • Preside over probable cause proceedings, reinstatement hearings and attorney challenges to private discipline.
  • Consider complainant appeals of dismissed complaints or private discipline.

Who the Board is Looking for:

  • Lawyers in good standing
  • Able to commit to a 3-year term (max 2 terms)
  • Prior experience on local District Ethics Committees is a plus.

Compensation is limited to reimbursement for costs.  Please submit a letter of interest and curriculum vitae to Christa Rutherford-Block, Clerk of Appellate Courts, at mjcappellateclerkofcourt@courts.state.mn.us or to 305 Minnesota Judicial Center, 25 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, St. Paul, MN 55155. Email applications are preferred.

Deadline to Apply: 4:30 pm on Friday, August 21, 2026.

 

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Join the Minnesota Lawyers Professional Responsibility Board and Shape the Future of Ethics

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