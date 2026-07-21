Public Health Clinic welcomes new provider, increases capacity

Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) is excited to announce the addition of a new provider to our clinic team. Keelin Lewis is a Physician Assistant (PA) with a strong background in primary care. This addition means increased capacity for healthcare services for all Mesa County residents.

"Public Health is such an incredible resource. They have so many different services and programs to try and improve the quality of life for people in Mesa County," said Keelin Lewis. "I am so excited to be part of their mission and try to help as many people in the community as possible.”

What the community can expect

The MCPH Clinic is increasing its capacity to serve the public. Community members can look forward to:

Affordable, accessible care for everyone

The Clinic continues to offer a safe, welcoming environment for all individuals. Available services include:

Screening and treatment for sexually transmitted infections (STI).

Annual exams, which can include preventative screenings for chronic conditions, STI testing, and patient education on diet, weight and physical activity.

Services for people trying to conceive or prevent pregnancy.

Routine vaccines for children and adults.

Travel vaccines customized to your destination.

Visit our website for more information about the services we provide.

We accept most major insurance companies. For community members without insurance, various assistance programs are available.

"We never want cost to be a barrier to receiving services," Lewis said. "If you don't have insurance, we will work with you to ensure you get the care you need."

Community members can schedule an appointment by calling the Clinic at 970-248-6906.