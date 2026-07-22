Floors Depot Completes 28 July Flooring Projects Across Burnaby and Vancouver

Floors Depot completed 28 flooring projects across Burnaby and Vancouver in July 2026, including condo, townhome, and detached-house renovations.

Metro Vancouver flooring contractor reports growing demand for luxury vinyl plank, porcelain tile, engineered hardwood, and strata flooring renovations.

Waterproof flooring remains a top choice for Metro Vancouver homes.” — Jhon Willis

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Floors Depot has completed 28 flooring renovation projects during July 2026, reflecting continued demand for waterproof luxury vinyl plank, porcelain tile, engineered hardwood, and complete flooring renovation services across Metro Vancouver.

The July projects included strata condominiums, detached houses, and townhomes throughout Burnaby, Vancouver, North Vancouver, and West Vancouver.

July 2026 Project Highlights

During July, Floors Depot completed:

12 luxury vinyl plank condo flooring projects in strata buildings throughout Burnaby's Metrotown and Brentwood neighbourhoods, as well as Vancouver's Yaletown and Fairview communities.

8 porcelain and ceramic tile flooring projects in kitchens, bathrooms, and entryways of detached homes in North Vancouver and West Vancouver.

5 engineered hardwood flooring projects in detached houses located in South Granville, Arbutus Ridge, and Dunbar.

3 complete multi-room flooring renovation projects including demolition, flooring removal, subfloor preparation, floor levelling, and installation of new flooring throughout condominiums and detached homes.

Many of these projects required careful coordination with strata councils, property managers, elevator reservations, building access schedules, and homeowner occupancy while maintaining efficient project timelines.

Growing Demand for Waterproof Flooring

Waterproof flooring continues to be one of the fastest-growing segments of Metro Vancouver's residential renovation market.

Luxury vinyl plank has become a preferred flooring solution for condominiums and townhomes because of its durability, realistic wood appearance, and resistance to everyday moisture.

Porcelain tile remains a popular choice for bathrooms, kitchens, laundry rooms, and entryways where long-term water resistance and durability are essential.

Specialized Strata Flooring Expertise

Condo flooring renovations require considerably more planning than traditional residential projects.

Floors Depot manages:

Strata bylaw compliance

Building access coordination

Elevator reservations

Approved working-hour schedules

Flooring underlay sound-rating documentation

Insurance certificates

Material delivery scheduling

Subfloor inspections and preparation

Floor transition planning

The company works closely with homeowners, property managers, and strata councils to ensure flooring renovations proceed efficiently while meeting each building's renovation requirements.

Complete Flooring Renovation Services

Floors Depot provides complete flooring services for:

Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring

Engineered Hardwood Flooring

Laminate Flooring

Tile Flooring

Carpet Installation

Hardwood Floor Refinishing

Flooring Removal & Disposal

Concrete Floor Levelling

Subfloor Repairs

Baseboards & Finish Carpentry

52 Flooring Projects Completed in 2026

With July's completions, Floors Depot has now completed 52 flooring renovation projects during 2026 throughout Metro Vancouver.

The company serves homeowners, builders, developers, and property managers across Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, and surrounding communities.

Summer bookings remain available for condominium, detached home, and townhome flooring projects.

For more information or to request a flooring estimate, visit www.floorsdepot.ca.

About Floors Depot

Floors Depot is a Metro Vancouver flooring contractor specializing in luxury vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, tile, carpet, hardwood refinishing, and complete flooring renovation services for condominiums, detached homes, townhomes, and commercial properties. From product selection and subfloor preparation to professional installation and project completion, Floors Depot provides comprehensive flooring solutions throughout Metro Vancouver.

How to Install Engineered Hardwood Flooring: 5-Step Guide for Vancouver Homes

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.