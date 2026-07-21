Volunteer sought for Crime Victim Compensation Board

The 21st Judicial District Attorney's Office is accepting applications for a volunteer to serve on the Crime Victim Compensation Board.

The three-member board reviews applications from victims of crime and determines how money from the Crime Victim Compensation Fund is distributed. Although members are appointed by the district attorney, the board operates independently.

Members meet monthly and twice a year to review administrative, program and financial matters. The time commitment is approximately 6 to 15 hours per month, depending on the number and complexity of applications.

The selected volunteer will serve from Sept. 1, 2026, through Aug. 31, 2029. The position is unpaid, but reasonable and necessary expenses related to board service may be reimbursed.



Who can apply

Applicants must:

Live in Mesa County

Have experience with issues affecting crime victims

Be able to follow state law and the board's bylaws, policies and procedures

Not work for the District Attorney's Office or Judicial Department within the 21st Judicial District

Not be an attorney actively practicing criminal law in the 21st Judicial District



How to apply



Applicants must submit a completed application, a letter explaining their interest in serving and a current resume by Friday, Aug. 14.

Submit materials to Crime Victim Compensation Administrator Jennifer Ballagh by email at jennifer.ballagh@mesacounty.us or in person at the District Attorney’s Office, 125 N. Spruce St., second floor, in Grand Junction.

View the full vacancy announcement and application.