Brasa Peruvian Kitchen to Open Flagship Airport Location at Toronto Pearson Airport

A traditional Brasa Peruvian Kitchen restaurant location

The fast-casual Peruvian superfoods brand will open its first franchised airport restaurant in Terminal 1, post-security, in partnership with Banmore Group.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brasa Peruvian Kitchen, a fast-casual brand rooted in Peruvian superfoods, today announced the opening of a flagship location at Toronto Pearson International Airport, scheduled for Summer 2026. This marks the brand’s first airport location and a significant milestone in its growth.Located in Terminal 1, post-security, the restaurant will introduce millions of travelers each year to Brasa’s “Good Mood Superfoods” and modern take on Peruvian cuisine. The location will be operated in partnership with Banmore Group, a respected, family-run hospitality operator known for its people-first approach and strong track record in high-volume environments.The collaboration between Brasa, Banmore Group, and Toronto Pearson reflects a shared commitment to delivering high-quality food and exceptional guest experiences within one of North America’s busiest travel hubs.“This is a defining moment for Brasa,” said Michel Falcon, Founder and CEO of Brasa Peruvian Kitchen. “Toronto Pearson is one of the most important gateways in North America. To bring our food, our culture, and our hospitality to travelers from around the world is incredibly meaningful for us. We’re extremely thankful to have the support of the Banmore Group and Toronto Pearson.”Toronto Pearson welcomes millions of passengers from around the world each year, and we know great food is an important part of their journey,” said Kurush Minocher, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Pearson. “Brasa’s fresh approach to Peruvian cuisine adds another exciting dining option for travellers and further strengthens the diverse range of food experiences available at the airport. We’re excited to welcome Brasa to Toronto Pearson as we continue to enhance the passenger experience and offer world-class dining for travellers.”"From our very first conversation with Michel, it was clear that Brasa and Banmore Group share the same values, quality, hospitality, and a genuine commitment to the people we serve. Becoming Brasa's first franchise partner is a milestone we do not take lightly, and we look forward to setting the standard for what this partnership can become." said Raj Chokker, President of Banmore Group.Brasa currently operates three corporate and two franchise locations across Toronto and New York. As the brand continues to grow, it has also recently introduced a franchising program focused on partnering with experienced multi-unit operators who share its commitment to hospitality, operational excellence, and community engagement. Additional expansion is planned across North America, including continued growth in existing markets and new regions.About Brasa Peruvian KitchenBrasa Peruvian Kitchen is a fast-casual restaurant brand bringing the bold flavors and superfoods of Peru to modern dining. Built on a people-first philosophy, Brasa is committed to delivering exceptional hospitality, high-quality ingredients, and meals that make guests feel good.Media ContactJulianne PizzaroEA to Michel Falconj@brasaperuvian.comAbout Banmore GroupBanmore Group is a multi-brand hospitality operator specializing in high-volume, high-pressure environments, with a portfolio that includes Subway, Booster Juice, and Osmow's at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Built on a people-first philosophy and a commitment to operational excellence, Banmore Group has established a strong track record of delivering consistent, high-quality guest experiences across one of North America's busiest travel hubs. The opening of Brasa Peruvian Kitchen marks Banmore Group's next milestone as it continues to grow its portfolio and bring exceptional hospitality to travellers at Toronto Pearson.Media ContactJay PatelManager – Unattended Retail and Technology Operationsjay@banmoregroup.comAbout Toronto PearsonThe Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport, Canada’s largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses, and goods.Toronto Pearson has been recognized as one of the best airports in North America eight times in the last nine years by Airports Council International, the global trade representative of the world’s airports. Toronto Pearson continues to be recognized as a top workplace, earning a spot on Forbes’s “Canada’s Best Employers” for the past three years.For operational updates and passenger information, please visit @TorontoPearson/@AeroportPearson on X. You can also follow us on Facebook or Instagram.Toronto Pearson Media Office | media.relations@gtaa.com

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