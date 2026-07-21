Botetourt County Fire & EMS Chief Jason Ferguson Accepts Leadership Role in Bedford County

After 25 years of dedicated service to Botetourt County and a career defined by leadership, innovation, and commitment to public safety, Fire & EMS Chief Jason Ferguson has announced that he will be leaving Botetourt County to become the next Chief of the Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue.

Ferguson's career in emergency services began in 2000 as an emergency department technician-paramedic with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital before joining the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS in 2001 as the County's first staff paramedic. Over the next two decades, he steadily advanced through nearly every leadership position within the organization, serving as Fire & EMS Training Coordinator, Captain, Division Chief, Battalion Chief, Deputy Chief, and ultimately being appointed Fire & EMS Chief in December 2018 following a national search.

During his tenure as chief, Ferguson helped guide Botetourt County's Fire & EMS system through a period of significant modernization. Under his leadership, the department expanded operational capabilities, strengthened partnerships with volunteer agencies, invested in personnel and apparatus, enhanced emergency preparedness, and focused on improving firefighter and EMS health and wellness.

One of the department's most recent achievements came this Summer when the Insurance Services Office (ISO) upgraded Botetourt County's Public Protection Classification from Class 5/5Y to Class 3/3Y—placing the County among the top-performing fire protection systems nationwide. The improved rating reflects years of investment in emergency communications, training, staffing, equipment, and infrastructure.

Ferguson also recently led organizational initiatives that included the creation of the department's first Assistant Chief of EMS, Health & Safety position reinforcing the department's long-term leadership structure and commitment to our citizens.

Throughout his career, Ferguson remained active in emergency medical services beyond Botetourt County. He served as a flex-time paramedic transport specialist with Carilion Clinic Patient Transportation's critical care flight team from 2015 to 2021 and as an adjunct instructor for the Virginia Department of Fire Programs from 2011 to 2021. He has also served in numerous statewide leadership roles supporting EMS policy, education, and emergency response.

"Jason has always led with humility, professionalism, and a genuine desire to make the County safer. Because of his leadership, our department is well-positioned for the future," said Gary Larrowe, County Administrator. While we will miss having him on our team, we are excited to see him take on this new opportunity and know Bedford County will benefit from the same commitment and vision that have served Botetourt County so well. We sincerely thank Jason for his years of outstanding service and wish him nothing but success."

Ferguson holds a bachelor's degree in Emergency Services and an associate degree in Emergency Health Sciences from Jefferson College of Health Sciences. He is a graduate of the National Fire Academy's Executive Fire Officer Program and Virginia Tech's Local Government Management Program.