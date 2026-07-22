Lawmakers, Interfaith Leaders Laud AMMWEC's National Coalition Against Antisemitism and Hate

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Members of Congress, senior U.S. Department of Justice officials, civil rights experts, and interfaith leaders praised the American Muslim & Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) for convening its Second Annual National Coalition Against Antisemitism and Hate Conference, bringing together more than 70 national and international organizations to strengthen cooperation against antisemitism, extremism, and religious hatred.A highlight of the conference was the launch of O' Jerusalem: The Witness Delegations—Truth, Faith & Oct. 7, published by the Abrahamic Publishing & Research Center (Abraham PRC). The groundbreaking book features firsthand testimonies from Muslim journalists, educators, faith leaders, and interfaith advocates who traveled across Israel before and after the October 7 attacks, documenting their experiences through personal reflection rather than political rhetoric.AMMWEC Board Member Seemab Asif served as Mistress of Ceremonies. The conference opened with an Abrahamic Prayer for Peace led by Muslim, Jewish, and Christian clergy, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony commemorating America's upcoming 250th anniversary.Delivering the keynote address, Leo Terrell, Chair of the U.S. Department of Justice Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, commended AMMWEC's leadership and stressed that combating antisemitism is a moral imperative."I am not here as a Republican or a Democrat," Terrell said. "The issue of antisemitism is not political. It's an issue of right versus wrong."The conference featured remarks from U.S. Representatives Greg Stanton and Brad Schneider, a featured conversation between Dr. Anila Ali and bestselling author Dara Horn, presentations by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and Dr. Charles Asher Small of the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP), and discussions on campus antisemitism, Muslim women in peacemaking, digital extremism, and international religious freedom.One of the day's most anticipated sessions featured Muslim delegates whose testimonies appear in O' Jerusalem. Moderated by journalist Wajid Ali Syed, the panelists shared firsthand accounts of visiting Israel, the Gaza envelope, the West Bank, Bethlehem, and communities affected by the October 7 attacks."The purpose of O' Jerusalem is simple: to bear witness," said Wajid Ali Syed. "These are Muslim voices sharing what they saw with their own eyes—not through politics or propaganda, but through lived experience."Closing the conference, Anila Ali called on participants to continue building interfaith partnerships."I am not safe if you're not safe. And you're not safe in your churches, your mosques, your synagogues, or your mandirs until the Jewish people are safe—because it starts with the Jews, and it doesn't end there."The conference reaffirmed AMMWEC's commitment to strengthening Muslim-Jewish partnerships, defending religious freedom, and building enduring coalitions against antisemitism and hate.

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