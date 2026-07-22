Indra Energy Will Proudly Sponsor and Join the Ticket for Kids’ Dream Big Carnival

Energy Supplier Partners with Non-Profit to Bring an Unforgettable Day of Games, Learning, and Fun to Children

We are incredibly proud to team up with Tickets for Kids for the Dream Big Carnival” — Jeff Rodgers, Chief Marketing Officer

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indra Energy is thrilled to announce its participation as a sponsor and featured booth host at the upcoming "Dream Big Carnival," organized by Tickets for Kids.The carnival is designed specifically to provide local children served by the Tickets for Kids network with an unforgettable day of joy and inspiration. As a dedicated supporter of local communities and youth enrichment, Indra Energy will join other companies and sponsors in transforming the PPG Paints Arena floor into a hub of fun, learning, and celebration. 1,000 children during two carnival sessions will enjoy a day packed with games, large inflatables, interactive rides, sports team mascots, and carnival treats at more than 20 booths."We are incredibly proud to team up with Tickets for Kids for the Dream Big Carnival," said Jeff Rodgers, Chief Marketing Officer at Indra Energy. "Giving back to the community and providing children with unforgettable, inspiring experiences is at the core of what we do. We look forward to creating wonderful memories for the kids at PPG Paints Arena."About Indra EnergyIndra Energy is an independent retail energy supplier serving residential and commercial customers in NJ, PA, MA, MI, VA, DE, and DC. Through its Green Tree renewable energy plans and extensive community partnerships, Indra Energy is dedicated to providing smart energy choices and building stronger, more sustainable communities.

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