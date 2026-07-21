Robertson-Williams Transport and Energy Transport Solutions Select Gravitate TMS

Robertson-Williams Transport Energy Transport Solutions

Sister companies serving the Midwest fuel transport market select Gravitate TMS to unify dispatch, payroll, & customer integrations across their carrier fleet.

We needed a system that could scale with us without forcing us to add headcount every time we grow. Gravitate gives us the tools to manage a complex, multi-state operation from a single platform.” — Chris VanMeerhaeghe, VP & COO, Robertson-Williams Transport

PLEASANT VALLEY, MO, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gravitate, the AI-native fuel supply chain software company, today announced that Robertson-Williams Transport (RWT) and Energy Transport Solutions (ETS), sister companies under common ownership headquartered in the Kansas City metro area, have selected Gravitate TMS to replace their previous transportation management system. Founded in 1969, RWT has provided fuel transport services to gas stations, truck stops, municipalities, bulk plants, fuel terminals, airports, and aviation customers across Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Illinois, with ETS operating alongside it as a separate carrier under common ownership. Together, the companies operate a combined fleet of common carrier trucks moving gasoline, diesel, propane, and other refined fuels throughout the region.RWT and ETS operate as common carriers, a business model built entirely around moving fuel for other companies’ accounts rather than managing owned retail sites. That model depends on dispatch software that can keep pace with a complex, multi-hub operation spanning several states, along with driver pay structures built around multiple mileage tiers and load-based commissions.Gravitate TMS replaces that patchwork with a single, unified platform purpose-built for fuel carriers. The system’s AI order engine and auto-dispatch optimizer help dispatchers build and adjust loads efficiently across a multi-hub network, while a driver in-cab application replaces paper bills of lading with AI-powered image capture and automatically feeds completed load data back to dispatch, freight billing, and driver payroll. Configurable driver pay profiles accommodate RWT and ETS’s tiered, mileage-based commission structure, and freight invoicing tools automate rate calculations, surcharges, and accessorials that were previously tracked by hand.“We needed a system that could scale with us without forcing us to add headcount every time we grow. Gravitate gives us the tools to manage a complex, multi-state operation from a single platform.”Chris VanMeerhaeghe, Vice President & Chief Operations Officer, Robertson-Williams TransportGravitate’s Crossroads integration framework also gives RWT and ETS a more direct connection to the retail and wholesale fuel customers they serve. Crossroads already links Gravitate to many of the largest names in fuel retail including Casey’s, Kwik Trip, Love’s, Maverik, and Marathon. As more of RWT and ETS’s customers adopt Gravitate on the retail side, those relationships plug directly into the existing Crossroads framework, extending the same real-time order, supply, and billing visibility that Gravitate’s carrier and retail customers already rely on.“RWT and ETS run a sophisticated, multi-hub common carrier operation, and their driver pay structure alone reflects a level of complexity that most general dispatch tools simply are not built for. Gravitate TMS was designed for exactly this kind of fuel carrier, and we are proud to support their growth across Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Illinois.”Mike Scharf, Founder and CEO, GravitateAbout GravitateGravitate is the AI-native fuel supply chain software company, providing an integrated platform for retail and wholesale fuel operators and the common carriers that serve them. Gravitate TMS is purpose-built for petroleum transport carriers , combining AI-powered demand forecasting, auto-dispatch, freight billing, and driver payroll with real-time integrations to customers through Gravitate’s Crossroads framework. Learn more at gravitate.energy.About Robertson-Williams Transport and Energy Transport SolutionsRobertson-Williams Transport, LLC (RWT) is a Missouri-based common carrier that has provided fuel transport services since 1969, delivering gasoline, diesel, propane, and other refined petroleum products to gas stations, truck stops, municipalities, bulk plants, fuel terminals, airports, and aviation customers across Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Illinois. Energy Transport Solutions (ETS) is a sister carrier under common ownership, based in Bates City, Missouri. Together, RWT and ETS also provide fuel inventory management, tank shop, and truck service capabilities to their customers.

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