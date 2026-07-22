Benefit Advisors Network Appoints Susan Rider as Human Capital Management Director

Seasoned Human Resources Executive Brings Deep Expertise in Workforce Strategy, Compliance and Organizational Effectiveness

Susan's familiarity with our mission - and expertise in HR, employee benefits, and workforce strategy - will allow her to immediately begin supporting our members and contributing to the network.” — Perry Braun, President & CEO of the Benefit Advisors Network

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benefit Advisors Network (BAN) , an international network of progressive and visionary employee benefits brokers and consulting firms across the United States and Canada, is pleased to announce that Susan Rider, MS, SPHR, GBHR, REBC, has been appointed Human Capital Management Director.While continuing in her role as Senior Human Resources Consultant at Resourcing Edge, a OneDigital Company, Rider will serve as BAN's Human Capital Management Director, collaborating with member firms to provide strategic human resources guidance, resources and best practices that support organizational effectiveness and employee success.“We are thrilled to expand our leadership resources through Susan’s appointment as Human Capital Management Director,” said Perry Braun, President and CEO of the Benefit Advisors Network. “I very much look forward to the contributions that Susan will make within the ecosystem, and her familiarity with our mission and purpose will allow her to immediately begin supporting our members and contributing to the network.”Continued Braun, “Her deep expertise in human resources, employee benefits, and workforce strategy will be a tremendous asset to our members.”Rider is a senior human resources and workforce strategy leader with extensive experience advising organizations on HR strategy, compliance, employee relations, performance management and organizational effectiveness across the employee lifecycle. She currently serves as Senior Human Resource Consultant at Resourcing Edge, a OneDigital company, where she partners with employers to address complex workforce challenges and develop effective HR solutions.In addition to her consulting work, Rider serves as National President of the National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals and is a member of the Government Affairs Committee for National Association of Professional Employer Organizations, reflecting her leadership in employee benefits, regulatory advocacy and workforce policy.Rider is also an adjunct faculty member at Purdue University, where she teaches Employment Law. She is currently completing her final year of law school at Purdue Global. Her combination of senior consulting experience, industry leadership, policy involvement and advanced credentials provides BAN members with a valuable resource for navigating today’s evolving workforce environment.“I am honored to support Benefit Advisors Network members in this role and help them address the workforce opportunities and challenges facing employers today,” said Rider. “The HR landscape continues to evolve rapidly, and I look forward to helping BAN members access the resources, insights and strategies they need to support their organizations and employees.”Rider’s appointment continues BAN’s commitment to providing independent benefits firms with the resources, expertise and support needed to compete and thrive in a changing marketplace.About Benefit Advisors Network (BAN)Founded in 2002, BAN is an exclusive, premier, international network of independent, employee benefit brokerage and consulting companies. BAN delivers industry leading tools, technology, and expertise to member firms so that they can deliver optimum results to their employee benefit customers. BAN intentionally limits membership because of the highly collaborative interactions. For companies looking to join BAN, please contact Steve Yarcusko at syarcusko@benefitadvisorsnetwork.com. For more information, visit: www.benefitadvisorsnetwork.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

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