High-impact educational programs to help Haiti as Temporary Protected Status (TPS) ends for migrants in the U.S.

Graduates of an Elev8 vocational class in Haiti proudly show off their certificates they need to start a small business.

A 501c3 organization that successfully delivers schooling to Haitian children will soon launch vocational training to prepare youth for economic opportunities

The youth in Haiti are its future. Our goal is to bring something beyond hope to Haiti: opportunities for young people to develop the skills they need to earn a living and contribute to the economy.” — Renald Helas, President of Elev8 and a native of Haiti

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elev8 Action Services (https://elev8.fund), a non-profit, education services organization focused on the youth of Haiti, is expanding its programs to empower teens and young adults to build livelihoods addressing critical needs in the struggling country. The organization, which already delivers classroom education for children, will offer vocational training in two areas:

• Motorcycle and generator repair: Elev8 will provide certificate-based training in motorcycle and generator engine repair to help students to produce income in a field lacking trained professionals. The most common and affordable form of transportation in Haiti is the motorcycle. The country also depends on generators to provide electricity where the infrastructure is lacking (in most cities).

• Mobile phone repair: Elev8 will offer expert training that enables youth and young adults to become certified mobile phone repair technicians. Smart phones are everywhere in Haiti, where network infrastructure is surprisingly mature. Repair tools are relatively inexpensive, which means start-up costs for a business are minimal.

Haiti is a country in a constant state of crisis, and the situation has never been more dire. Before the devastating earthquake in 2010, the country was already the poorest in the western hemisphere. Since the earthquakes, Haiti has suffered from hurricane destruction, rampant disease, political and civil unrest, and an economy more crippled than ever. Under these conditions, Haitians who’ve lost their Temporary Protection Status will be returning to face unprecedented challenges.

“The youth in Haiti are its future,” says Renald Helas, President of Elev8 and a native of Haiti who now lives in Provo, Utah. “But they face a great disadvantage because their parents can't afford to pay for their education. Our goal is to bring something beyond hope to Haiti: opportunities to develop the skills they need to earn a living and contribute to the economy.”

More information about Elev8 -- and why the two new educational programs can make a difference in Haiti -- is available at https://elev8.fund.

About Elev8 Action Services

We provide learning opportunities to improve the future of Haiti's young people. The funds we raise pay expenses to operate three vital programs:

•Accelerated learning classes for students at primary and secondary education levels (from August - October).

•Motorcycle and generator repair courses for teenage students to become certified technicians and practice a trade. [Why engine repair?]

•Mobile phone repair training for youth and young adults to start their service businesses. [Why mobile phone repair?]

Virtually all of the funds we raise go toward paying for instructor stipends, supplies, and recognition ceremonies. We welcome examination of our financial records.

CONTACT:

Ed Mauss, Director of Publicity

Email: ed@ed-mauss.com

Phone: 949-633-0100

Haitian students participate in an an accelerated learning program, which Elev8 Action Services has been delivering successfully to disadvantaged families.

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