Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Mark Andrews to Direct 'John Carter, Warlord of Mars: The Animated Series'

John Carter, Warlord of Mars: The Animated Series

TARZANA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc., representing the estate of the iconic author behind “Tarzan” and “John Carter of Mars”, is proud to announce that Mark Andrews, the director of the Academy Award-winning Pixar animated film “Brave” and an Emmy-winning animator for many series, including most recently Netflix’s “Super Giant Robot Brothers”, is rocketing to Mars as Supervising Director and Co-Showrunner with Head Writer Michael Kogge for the animated series of “John Carter, Warlord of Mars”.Both Mark Andrews and Michael Kogge will be speaking about the series at the Edgar Rice Burroughs at 4 P.M. Friday, July 24, 2026 in room 32B at San Diego Comic-Con.“John Carter, Warlord of Mars: The Animated Series” is based on Edgar Rice Burroughs’s science fantasy novels set on a dying Mars, where savage monsters roam the deserts and warring civilizations clash to be the planet’s last survivors. At a time when the world desperately needs a hero, one arrives—a soldier not from Mars, but from Earth. His name is John Carter.Though Walt Disney Pictures released a live-action version in 2012, which Mark Andrews co-wrote and co-directed and has become a cult film in the intervening years, this will be the first time “John Carter of Mars” has been fully realized in animation. Legendary Bob Clampett of “Looney Tunes” and Burroughs’s own son, John Coleman Burroughs, shot an animation test reel to pitch a “John Carter” series of shorts to MGM in 1936, but the project was never greenlit.“‘John Carter of Mars’ has influenced my life and my storytelling since I discovered it when I was ten years old. The concept that Mars is inhabited and is stuck between fantasy and sci-fi inspires me and calls to me just as the red planet called to Carter himself,” says Mark Andrews. “Animation is the best way to achieve the visual intensity and scope the story demands, and finally the tools and technology have arrived to deliver them. Animation is the perfect medium to bring Burroughs’ world to life.”Michael Kogge, whose credits include projects for Lucasfilm (Star Wars) and writing and directing “ John Carter of Mars: The Audio Series ,” initially developed the animated show for Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. and continues as Co-Showrunner and Head Writer. Jim Sullos and Wolf Larson will oversee the project for the legendary author’s estate.“Not only is Mark a genuine visionary in cinematic animation, his passion for “John Carter” knows no bounds,” Kogge says. “He loves the epic nature of the “John Carter” stories and is the perfect collaborator to bring Martian wonders to the screen in the way only animation can.”“Bringing Mark Andrews and Michael Kogge together for “John Carter, Warlord of Mars” feels a little like destiny. They don't just understand Burroughs’s version of Mars—they understand why his hero has inspired so many storytellers, and they're the dream team to finally bring his story to life the way fans have always imagined it,” says Wolf Larson, head of the entertainment division of ERB, Inc. “If you've ever followed a farm boy to a galaxy far, far away, believed a man could fly, or been swept away by an epic adventure on another world, you've already crossed paths with John Carter. He's been hiding in plain sight all along. We think it's finally time for John Carter to step out of the shadows and remind the world where the adventure began—on Mars.”“We are delighted to welcome Mark Andrews to the “John Carter of Mars” animation team. As one of animation’s most accomplished storytellers, Mark brings unparalleled creative vision and experience to the project,” adds Jim Sullos, President of ERB, Inc. “His passion for epic adventure and character-driven storytelling makes him an extraordinary addition to the world of Mars.”Mark Andrews is represented by Fourth Wall Management and Newhouse Porter Hubbard. Michael Kogge is represented by Fourth Wall Management and Felker Toczek.ABOUT EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS, INC.From its headquarters in Tarzana, California, Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc., administers the intellectual property of American author Edgar Rice Burroughs (1875–1950), one of the twentieth century’s most prolific and enduring writers. Mr. Burroughs’ stories have been adapted into 60 films and 250 television episodes, and are featured in comic books, video games, apparel, and other merchandise. Through worldwide ownership of copyrights and trademarks, Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. oversees authorized adaptations of his literary works in film, television, radio, publishing, theatrical stage productions, licensing, and merchandising. The company is owned by Mr. Burroughs’ heirs and continues to operate from offices the author built in 1927 on the site of his former Tarzana ranch in the San Fernando Valley.© Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks John Carter, John Carter of Mars, Warlord of Mars, Tarzan, and Edgar Rice BurroughsOwned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.Wolf LarsonVice President, ERB Entertainmentwolflarson@erburroughs.comOffice: 818.344.0181

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