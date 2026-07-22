Phoenix Motor Participates in AMD Advancing AI 2026 as EdisonFuture Accelerates Expansion into AI Infrastructure

Participation Highlights Phoenix Motor’s Strategic Expansion from Intelligent Transportation into AI Infrastructure, Distributed Energy, Industrial Intelligence

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoenix Motor Inc. (OTC: PEVM), through its EdisonFuture AI division, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, EdisonFuture, is participating in AMD Advancing AI 2026, taking place July 22–23, 2026, at Moscone West in San Francisco, California.AMD Advancing AI 2026 brings together leaders from across the artificial intelligence, semiconductor, high-performance computing, cloud, enterprise technology, and data center ecosystems.EdisonFuture’s participation reflects Phoenix Motor’s accelerating strategic expansion beyond its traditional electric vehicle business while leveraging its existing capabilities in electrification, battery systems, energy management, intelligent vehicles, autonomous technologies, and industrial systems.Phoenix Motor is positioning EdisonFuture as a Rapid-Deployment AI Infrastructure Company focused on the convergence of power, energy storage, AI computing infrastructure, cooling, and intelligent systems required to support the next generation of AI applications.The rapid expansion of generative AI, large-scale AI model training, high-performance computing, robotics, autonomous systems, and industrial AI is creating unprecedented demand not only for computing capacity, but also for the physical infrastructure required to power and support that computing capacity.Phoenix Motor believes the next generation of AI infrastructure will increasingly require an integrated approach combining:• High-density AI computing infrastructure;• Reliable and scalable power generation;• Battery energy storage;• Advanced cooling systems;• Grid interconnection and microgrid capabilities;• Renewable and distributed energy resources; and• Rapidly deployable infrastructure solutions.Through EdisonFuture, Phoenix Motor is developing a portfolio of integrated solutions designed to address these infrastructure requirements.EF AI PowerPod™A modular AI infrastructure platform designed to integrate AI computing, power, cooling, and supporting infrastructure into a rapidly deployable solution for enterprise AI, robotics, industrial intelligence, and other high-performance computing applications.EF AI Power Campus™A modular power infrastructure platform designed to provide dedicated power capacity for AI factories, GPU clusters, high-performance computing facilities, and next-generation data centers.GridStor™A utility-scale battery energy storage platform designed to support AI infrastructure through energy storage, peak-load management, grid flexibility, renewable energy integration, and power resiliency.Power-as-a-ServiceThrough its Power-as-a-Service (PaaS) platform, EdisonFuture is developing an integrated infrastructure service model designed to help customers deploy mission-critical power infrastructure while reducing the complexity and upfront capital requirements associated with developing AI and industrial infrastructure.“Artificial intelligence is driving a fundamental transformation in the global technology and infrastructure economy,” said Dr. Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman and CEO of Phoenix Motor Inc.“AI compute capacity cannot scale without reliable power, energy storage, cooling, and rapidly deployable physical infrastructure. Through EdisonFuture, we are developing an integrated strategy to address the convergence of AI, power, energy, and infrastructure.”“Our participation in AMD Advancing AI 2026 reflects the strategic direction of Phoenix Motor and EdisonFuture. We are expanding beyond a single product category and building a broader technology platform connecting intelligent transportation, AI infrastructure, distributed energy, and industrial intelligence.”About EdisonFuture AIEdisonFuture AI, a division of Phoenix Motor Inc. (OTC: PEVM), develops integrated solutions across AI infrastructure, distributed energy, intelligent mobility, and advanced energy technologies.The company is building a next-generation platform that combines:• AI Compute• Energy Storage• Distributed Power• Intelligent Controlsto accelerate the deployment of AI-driven infrastructure worldwide.About Phoenix Motor Inc.Phoenix Motor Inc. (OTC: PEVM) is an emerging technology company focused on:Intelligent TransportationCommercial electric vehicles and fleet electrification solutions.AI InfrastructureModular AI compute platforms, data center infrastructure, and intelligent energy systems.Sustainable EnergyBattery energy storage, distributed power generation, EV charging infrastructure, and renewable energy integration.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These risk factors include, among others, those related to our ability to raise additional capital necessary to grow our business, operations and business and financial performance, our ability to grow demand for our products and revenue, our ability to become profitable, our ability to have access to an adequate supply of parts and materials and other critical components for our vehicles on the timeline we expect, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.Contact:For More InformationPhoenix Motor Inc.EdisonFuture AIInvestor RelationsIR@phoenixmotor.ai

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