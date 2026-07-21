DEP's American Beach State Revolving Fund Project Recognized by Environmental Protection Agency's AQUARIUS and PISCES Programs

At the 2026 Council of Infrastructure Financing Authorities (CIFA) Summit on Water Infrastructure, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognized water infrastructure projects for excellence and innovation. Each project, financed in part by State Revolving Fund (SRF) programs, demonstrated the importance of water infrastructure for supporting healthy Americans and laying a foundation for economic prosperity.

EPA’s AQUARIUS Recognition Program celebrates drinking water projects financed in part by Drinking Water SRFs that are innovative, resilient, and protect public health; and the EPA George F. Ames PISCES Program celebrates innovation demonstrated by wastewater and stormwater projects financed by Clean Water SRF programs.

DEP's American Beach Water and Sewer District's Septic Tank and Well Phase Out SRF project was recognized by EPA's AQUARIUS Program for Excellence in Innovative Financing and by the PISCES Program for Excellence in Community Engagement.

The American Beach Septic Tank and Well Phase Out project has been a community priority for residents of Nassau County for over 20 years. Prior to design and construction, residents were dependent on shallow private drinking water wells and private septic systems that were aging and failing. The project brought safe, reliable drinking water to the community by constructing a 2.5-mile water distribution system along with 15 fire hydrants, eight auto flushers and more than 300 water service lines. To protect groundwater and the surrounding natural landscapes, the project connected 96 parcels to central municipal service by installing over 13,000 linear feet of gravity sewer and 2,300 linear feet of force main with lift stations.

DEP's Division of Water Restoration Assistance State Revolving Fund provided funding for the project.