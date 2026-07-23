A Mad Doctor, a Rival Spy, and All Magic on the Line: 'Dr. Gnoll' Launches a Comic Fantasy Spy Series Built for D&D Fans

Dr. Gnoll Geoff Habiger and Coy Kissee

This series debut poses a question nobody asked: what if James Bond was a Dungeons & Dragons character?

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geoff Habiger and Coy Kissee have just launched Dr. Gnoll, the first book in their new comic fantasy series Flint Dagger, Agent of M.O.U.N.T.A.I.N. It's a rollicking spy thriller built inside a Dungeons & Dragons world.The villain in this story is Dr. Gnoll, a mad scientist who is building a machine that would give him control of all the magic in the world of Ados. Dr. Gnoll is not someone to be taken lightly. He once turned a captured agent into a guinea pig. Not figuratively. An actual guinea pig. Standing in his way is Agent Flint Dagger, codename Quartz, who gets the job done with grace and panache. But Flint isn't the only one on the case. Complicating things is Maxine Charisma, a rival agent chasing the same artifact Dr. Gnoll needs to finish his machine. Neither Flint nor Max can stop the doctor alone, so they're forced to work together across the Grass Desert. Whether they like it or not.Flint works for His Majesty's Ministry of Unorthodox Natural Talents and Information-Nabbing. The ministry has its quirks. The rulebook is called the D.M.G., short for D's Ministry Guide. The secret entrance to headquarters is an out-of-order latrine. Don’t even think about using the front door, or you'll be interrogated for a week as a suspected double agent. The ten agents licensed to kill are code-named on the mineral hardness scale, which makes them, officially, the Hardness agents. Flint’s field kit includes enchanted gadgets and a talking clockwork horse named Aston Martin, Marty for short. Marty brings the snark. And a low opinion of Flint’s judgment. Altogether, the story reads like a Bond film run through a role-playing campaign. Expect puns, innuendo, and a talking mission briefing.Habiger and Kissee have been building worlds like this one for a long time. They started the game studio Tangent Games in the early 2000s and spent years designing Dungeons & Dragons supplements before they ever wrote a novel. Their card game Bankruptcy was an Origins Award finalist in 2007. So the spy-in-a-D&D-world premise isn't a stretch for them. It’s exactly the book you’d expect two lifelong gamers to write."We enjoy doing genre mash-ups, and we thought that writing a fantasy spy thriller could be very challenging, so instead, we threw a semi-competent Bond-like protagonist into our existing fantasy world and wrapped him up in parody, puns, and inside jokes about D&D. What's not to like?" —Geoff Habiger and Coy KisseePRAISE FOR "DR. GNOLL"Early reviewers have picked up on the book's genre-blending humor.• "This is a clever, quick-reading mash up of a James Bond movie set in a role-playing game universe with a heavy dose of puns and innuendo. A real hoot." —Booklist• "If you've ever wondered what the 007 books would be like if they were set in the world of D&D, here's your answer. Every page fills its quota of quips and homage, while making space for a unique story and setting us up for future adventures to come." —Marie Parks, author of “Flightless.”FLINT DAGGER WILL RETURNDr. Gnoll introduces Flint Dagger as an ongoing hero, with more of his misadventures to come. It's built for readers who grew up on spy capers, rolled dice on the weekend, or both, and who like their fantasy with a sense of humor. Anyone who has ever paused a movie to argue about how they'd fix the plot, which is exactly how these two authors started, will feel right at home.BOOK DETAILS AND AVAILABILITYTitle: Dr. Gnoll (Flint Dagger, Agent of M.O.U.N.T.A.I.N., Book 1)Authors: Geoff Habiger and Coy KisseePublisher: Shadow Dragon PressISBN: 9781963832495Genre: Comic Fantasy / Fantasy AdventureAvailable at Amazon Bookshop.org , and Kobo . Learn more at https://habigerkissee.com . Review copies available upon request.ABOUT THE AUTHORSThe writing duo of Geoff Habiger and Coy Kissee have been life-long friends since high school in Manhattan, Kansas. (Affectionately known as the Little Apple, which was a much better place to grow up than the Big Apple, in their humble opinion.) They love reading, baseball, cats, role-playing games, comics, and board games (not necessarily in that order, and sometimes the cats can be very trying). They've spent many hours together over the years (and it's been many years) basically geeking out and talking about their favorite books, authors, and movies, often discussing what they would do differently to fix a story or make a better script. They eventually stopped discussing other people's work and started developing their own material, first with RPGs and card games, and now they do the same thing with novels. Coy lives with his wife and one cat in Lenexa, Kansas. Geoff lives with his wife and two cats in Tijeras, New Mexico.MEDIA CONTACT

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