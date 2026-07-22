Blytheco Honors SoundPro with Client Transformation Award for Visionary Leadership and Strategic Modernization

SoundPro Earns Blytheco's 2026 Client Transformation Award

Award Celebrates Organization-Wide Engagement, Continuous Improvement, and Building a Foundation for Continued Growth

True transformation requires a visionary leadership team that is willing to challenge the status quo and empower their people to build a scalable foundation for the future.” — Lori Seal, CEO of Blytheco

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blytheco , a leading ERP and CRM partner with over 46 years of experience, is proud to honor Irving, Texas-based Pro Audio, Video, and Lighting distributor SoundPro (Sound Productions) with the Blytheco Client Transformation Award, recognizing organizations that embrace transformation as a strategic investment in their future.The Blytheco Client Transformation Award celebrates companies that challenge the status quo, modernize their business systems, and drive meaningful operational improvement through thoughtful planning, visionary leadership, and exceptional teamwork.“True transformation requires a visionary leadership team that is willing to challenge the status quo and empower their people to build a scalable foundation for the future,” said Lori Seal, CEO of Blytheco. “SoundPro exemplified this incredible spirit at every turn. They didn’t just look at their current needs, they meticulously planned for their long-term vision and fostered organization-wide engagement.”True to the company’s culture of delivering excellence with precision, creativity, and collaboration, the SoundPro team approached the project with purpose and determination. They carefully evaluated not only their current business requirements but also the capabilities they would need to support future growth.SoundPro engaged stakeholders across the organization, creating alignment, gaining valuable insights, and building strong support for the initiative.“This recognition really belongs to our Team Members,” said Joshua Curlett, CEO of SoundPro. “We didn’t take on a project like this just to modernize a system. We did it so the people who talk to our customers every day have better tools, faster answers, and more time to focus on what they dobest. Our team leaned in, asked the tough questions, and pushed us to get this right every step of the way. That kind of ownership is what keeps us moving forward, and we’re just getting started.”During implementation, the team demonstrated remarkable commitment to thoughtful system design, continuous learning, and disciplined execution. Their proactive approach to change management and user adoption fostered organization-wide engagement, making them exceptional partners throughout the project. More than simply implementing new technology, SoundPro embraced transformation as an opportunity to optimize processes, empower their people, and position the organization for continued growth, innovation, and long-term success.About BlythecoFounded in 1980, Blytheco is a full-service ERP and CRM implementation partner serving businesses across manufacturing, distribution, construction, professional services, and retail industries. As the Acumatica Partner of the Year and a Diamond Sage Partner, Blytheco has successfully completed over 5,000 ERP implementations. Based in Irvine, California, Blytheco serves organizations across North America through a nationwide team of ERP experts committed to delivering extraordinary client experiences and fostering a culture of excellence, service, and community impact.About SoundProSoundPro (Sound Productions) has been the trusted source for Pro Audio, Video, and Lighting equipment since providing backline gear for Elvis Presley in 1972. As the leading national distributor of Pro Audio, Video, and Lighting products, SoundPro helps customers create memorable live, recorded, and streamed experiences with high-quality gear from brands like Allen & Heath, Q-SYS, DAS Audio, Electro-Voice, Sennheiser, Shure, Yamaha, and many more. SoundPro’s Team Members are passionate about and deeply rooted in the industry, often bringing personal, hands-on experience with the gear they sell. Decades of professional and practical experience make the team a trusted resource for Pro AVL solutions for houses of worship, businesses, live productions, contractors and integrators, DJs, content creators, and more, nationwide.Tiffany StalkerSoundPro Director of Marketing & Sales Enablement972-550-0001info@soundpro.com

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