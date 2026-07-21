Back-to-School Immunizations: After-Hours Clinic and Health Blitz Events

Getting kids and teens’ required immunizations is easier now thanks to the Buncombe County Immunization After-Hours Clinic and Buncombe County School’s Health Blitz event. Students who are up to date on their vaccines continue to learn and grow in the classroom and stay away from serious diseases.

In North Carolina, kindergarten, 7th, and 12th grade students have until the 30th calendar day of school to receive their required vaccines, but germs don’t wait to start spreading.

We know that preparing for the school year can be a hectic time, so here are a few opportunities to ensure kids and teens receive their recommended vaccines.

After-Hours Clinics

When: September 9, 21, 22, 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Where: 40 Coxe Avenue, Downtown Asheville

Cost: Low-to-no cost vaccines (free parking, bring ticket from Sears Alley Parking Deck)

Please bring your health insurance cards if you have insurance and any immunization records you have. Vaccines are available for low-to-no-cost for children through the Vaccines for Children Program. If you received vaccines in North Carolina, we can also find immunization records for you.

School Health Blitz

When: Saturday, August 1, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Owen Middle School, 730 Old U.S. HWY 70, Swannanoa

Cost: Free

Students and their caregivers can also attend Buncombe County School Health Blitz where you can get free sports physicals, vaccines, N.C. Health Assessment Forms, and hearing and vision Screenings.

In addition, most required vaccines are available at doctors’ offices, health centers, health departments, and some pharmacies. Buncombe County’s Immunization Clinic (40 Coxe Ave., Asheville) offers all childhood vaccines. Parents and guardians can call 828-250-5096 to make an appointment or walk in on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8-11:30 a.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 1-4:30 p.m.

About Vaccine Requirements



North Carolina law requires that all children must get certain vaccines. This helps protect themselves and others from getting sick.

When your child starts kindergarten, 7th grade and 12th grade, their school will check to make sure they have their needed vaccines. This includes public, private and religious schools. Your child's school will ask you to submit a certification of immunization filled out by your doctor or provider or an exemption for medical or religious reasons.

The Importance of Vaccination

Earlier this year, we reported cases of measles in the county; we have seen more cases of measles recently than we have in the last 30 years. Additionally, other vaccine-preventable illnesses such as whooping cough continue to rise. Vaccines continue to be one of the most effective ways to give your kids’ immunity a boost. Doctors recommend vaccines because they protect your child from serious, preventable diseases. Many of these illnesses have no cure, so prevention is the best defense.



