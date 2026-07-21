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CARZ4US Guarantees Every Vehicle Passes New Jersey State Inspection

Carz4us South Hackensack showroom

Carz4us South Hackensack showroom

Carz4us interior showroom

Carz4us interior showroom

Carz4us Vehicles

Carz4us Vehicles

Family-owned NJ dealership formalizes written inspection guarantee across South Hackensack and Pine Brook showrooms, backed by comprehensive inspection.

Our customers deserve to know that the car they buy is ready for New Jersey roads on day one. Standing behind every vehicle is how we put that promise in writing.”
— Co-Founder and CEO of CARZ4US
SOUTH HACKENSACK, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CARZ4US, a family-owned, independent used car dealership with two New Jersey showrooms, has formalized its New Jersey State Inspection Guarantee, a written commitment that every vehicle sold to a customer is guaranteed to pass New Jersey State Inspection requirements at the time of sale.

The guarantee is backed by a comprehensive multi-point inspection performed by the dealership's in-house service department before any vehicle is offered for sale. The inspection covers engine and transmission systems, seals and gaskets, brakes and brake components, tires and tread depth, windshield and glass, steering and suspension, lights, electrical systems, and safety equipment. Every vehicle also undergoes a reconditioning process, receives a Certified Safety Inspection, and is road tested for drivability and performance before delivery.

"Our customers deserve to know that the car they buy is ready for New Jersey roads on day one," said Ali Ahmed, Co-Founder and CEO of CARZ4US. "Standing behind every vehicle with the New Jersey State Inspection Guarantee is how we put that promise in writing."

In addition to the inspection guarantee, CARZ4US provides a complimentary CARFAX vehicle history report on every vehicle, offers extended vehicle protection plans through Allstate and other nationally recognized warranty providers, and arranges financing for all credit situations through direct partnerships with Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, and additional lenders. Soft pre-qualification is available through Capital One Auto Navigator with no impact on the buyer's credit score.

CARZ4US operates from two locations: its Bergen County showroom at 368 Main St in South Hackensack and its Morris County showroom at 20 US-46 in Pine Brook. Service is provided in both English and Spanish. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., closed Sunday.

About CARZ4US

CARZ4US is a family-owned, independent used car dealership operating two New Jersey showrooms in South Hackensack and Pine Brook, serving buyers across the entire state. The dealership offers pre-owned vehicles from mainstream and premium brands, free CARFAX vehicle history reports, comprehensive multi-point inspection with the New Jersey State Inspection Guarantee, extended vehicle protection plans through Allstate and other nationally recognized warranty providers, and financing for all credit situations. Learn more at https://www.carz4usauto.com.

Media Contact
Ali Ahmed
CARZ4US
info@carz4usauto.com
(855) 227-9487
https://www.carz4usauto.com

Ali Ahmed
CARZ4US
+1 855-227-9487
info@carz4usauto.com
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CARZ4US Guarantees Every Vehicle Passes New Jersey State Inspection

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