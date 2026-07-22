'Ooh Baby Baby' Delivers A Preview of Lisa Coppola's Upcoming Album, 'Showing Up As Myself', Due August 8, 2026

"Ooh Baby Baby" was released on July 18, 2026. Lisa Coppola, Lonnie Park, Carmen Nardone, Christine Ghilino Photo taken at Barn Castle Studios, Freeville, NY while recording, "Ooh Baby Baby". The new album, 'Showing Up As Myself' will be released on August 8, 2026.

'Showing Up As Myself' Was Produced by Three-Time Grammy® Award Winner, Lonnie Park.

Christine Ghilino and I were in a band called the Party Dolls and used to sing it for fun! I found a demo of us goofing around and decided it needed to be recorded properly so others could hear it!” — Lisa Coppola

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Any Other Name Music announces the release of Lisa Coppola's newest single, "Ooh Baby Baby" and the upcoming release of Coppola's new album, 'Showing Up As Myself' on August 8!Coppola’s interpretation of “Ooh Baby Baby” features guest vocalists, Christine Ghilino and Carmen Nardone, and celebrates friendship, vulnerability and the timeless beauty of close harmony. Coppola toured with Ghilino in the popular show band The Party Dolls and later performed alongside Nardone in Ladies of the 80s. Coppola describes those years on stage as “harmony boot camp,” an invaluable training ground that shaped not only the trio’s vocal chemistry, but enduring friendships as well. "Ooh Baby Baby" was written by William “Smokey” Robinson and Warren “Pete” Moore. Over the decades, it has also been recorded by Linda Ronstadt (in 1978) and Aretha Franklin (in 1973). It is the only cover track on the upcoming album.'Showing Up As Myself' will be released on August 8, 2026. The five-song album was produced by multi-GRAMMY-winning producer Lonnie Park and is rooted in something increasingly meaningful in today’s music landscape: the music is 100% AI-free. Every lyric, melody, vocal, instrumental performance, and production decision was created by human artists working together. At the center of the album is Coppola’s voice—expressive, nuanced and emotionally direct. Across five songs, she explores possibility, love, presence, nostalgia, and vulnerability while reflecting on what it means to remain grounded in one’s identity through change. The second single off the album, "Take Me Higher", is currently being played world-wide on AAA and Americana radio stations across the USA and in the UK.Lisa Coppola is an Americana/AAA/Adult Contemporary artist who creates music focusing on connection, resilience and authentic self-expression. Ms. Coppola has achieved international recognition, including chart success with “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) – Remix 2024,” which reached #10 on the iTunes UK Overall Chart, #1 on the UK Easy Listening Chart, and #1 on the Portugal Overall Albums Chart. She also earned #1 on the iTunes World Music Chart as part of Amy McAllister’s Power of One Movement, which went on to win Best Music Group at the 2024 World Entertainment Awards. Additionally, Coppola has charted #8 on the Billboard Blues Albums Chart as part of Oliver Sean’s Real Indie Project, and her single “Simon’s Kiss” reached the Top 40 on the U.S. iTunes Rock Chart. A two-time Josie Music Award winner and longtime Recording Academy voting member, Coppola continues to build momentum with her signature blend of powerful vocals, emotional storytelling, and message-driven artistry.You can listen to “Ooh Baby Baby” on all major streaming platforms including Spotify Apple Music , Amazon Music, Pandora, and TIDAL. You can pre-order the album on Amazon now ! For more information on Lisa Coppola, please visit www.LisaCoppola.com

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