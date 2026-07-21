President Trump’s Working Families Tax Cuts Ignite Manufacturing Renaissance Across All 50 States
One year after President Donald J. Trump signed the Working Families Tax Cuts into law, a new report confirms the legislation has delivered a powerful manufacturing resurgence in every state.
The landmark law has sustained nearly six million American jobs, preserved more than $1 trillion in economic output, and safeguarded $540 billion in wages — among the strongest one-year impacts on U.S. manufacturing in modern history.
Through bold, pro-growth policies — including full expensing for equipment and machinery, immediate R&D expensing, full deductions for new and expanded factories, and strong incentives to build in America — the Working Families Tax Cuts are fueling investment, innovation, and growth across the entire manufacturing sector.
The report details the concrete benefits delivered in every state:
|State
|Jobs Protected
|GDP Saved
|Wages Saved
|Alabama
|80,000
|$14B
|$7B
|Alaska
|11,000
|$2B
|$1B
|Arizona
|119,000
|$22B
|$11B
|Arkansas
|49,000
|$9B
|$4B
|California
|708,000
|$134B
|$67B
|Colorado
|113,000
|$22B
|$11B
|Connecticut
|65,000
|$12B
|$6B
|Delaware
|17,000
|$3B
|$2B
|Florida
|399,000
|$73B
|$36B
|Georgia
|198,000
|$36B
|$18B
|Hawaii
|23,000
|$4B
|$2B
|Idaho
|33,000
|$6B
|$3B
|Illinois
|228,000
|$42B
|$21B
|Indiana
|122,000
|$21B
|$11B
|Iowa
|57,000
|$10B
|$5B
|Kansas
|53,000
|$10B
|$5B
|Kentucky
|74,000
|$13B
|$6B
|Louisiana
|76,000
|$15B
|$7B
|Maine
|25,000
|$4B
|$2B
|Maryland
|102,000
|$18B
|$9B
|Massachusetts
|139,000
|$26B
|$13B
|Michigan
|170,000
|$30B
|$15B
|Minnesota
|107,000
|$19B
|$10B
|Mississippi
|46,000
|$8B
|$4B
|Missouri
|108,000
|$20B
|$10B
|Montana
|20,000
|$4B
|$2B
|Nebraska
|37,000
|$7B
|$3B
|Nevada
|60,000
|$10B
|$5B
|New Hampshire
|27,000
|$5B
|$3B
|New Jersey
|162,000
|$32B
|$15B
|New Mexico
|29,000
|$5B
|$3B
|New York
|337,000
|$66B
|$32B
|North Carolina
|184,000
|$33B
|$17B
|North Dakota
|15,000
|$3B
|$1B
|Ohio
|208,000
|$37B
|$19B
|Oklahoma
|63,000
|$12B
|$6B
|Oregon
|75,000
|$14B
|$7B
|Pennsylvania
|223,000
|$40B
|$21B
|Rhode Island
|18,000
|$3B
|$2B
|South Carolina
|86,000
|$15B
|$8B
|South Dakota
|17,000
|$3B
|$1B
|Tennessee
|129,000
|$23B
|$11B
|Texas
|547,000
|$107B
|$51B
|Utah
|65,000
|$13B
|$6B
|Vermont
|12,000
|$2B
|$1B
|Virginia
|149,000
|$27B
|$14B
|Washington
|131,000
|$25B
|$13B
|West Virginia
|23,000
|$4B
|$2B
|Wisconsin
|110,000
|$19B
|$10B
|Wyoming
|11,000
|$2B
|$1B
These results demonstrate the undeniable power of President Trump’s America First economic agenda. By putting American families and businesses first, the Working Families Tax Cuts are rebuilding American industrial strength, creating opportunity in every community, and delivering real results for real Americans.
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