President Trump’s Working Families Tax Cuts Ignite Manufacturing Renaissance Across All 50 States

One year after President Donald J. Trump signed the Working Families Tax Cuts into law, a new report confirms the legislation has delivered a powerful manufacturing resurgence in every state.

The landmark law has sustained nearly six million American jobs, preserved more than $1 trillion in economic output, and safeguarded $540 billion in wages — among the strongest one-year impacts on U.S. manufacturing in modern history.

Through bold, pro-growth policies — including full expensing for equipment and machinery, immediate R&D expensing, full deductions for new and expanded factories, and strong incentives to build in America — the Working Families Tax Cuts are fueling investment, innovation, and growth across the entire manufacturing sector.

The report details the concrete benefits delivered in every state:

State Jobs Protected GDP Saved Wages Saved Alabama 80,000 $14B $7B Alaska 11,000 $2B $1B Arizona 119,000 $22B $11B Arkansas 49,000 $9B $4B California 708,000 $134B $67B Colorado 113,000 $22B $11B Connecticut 65,000 $12B $6B Delaware 17,000 $3B $2B Florida 399,000 $73B $36B Georgia 198,000 $36B $18B Hawaii 23,000 $4B $2B Idaho 33,000 $6B $3B Illinois 228,000 $42B $21B Indiana 122,000 $21B $11B Iowa 57,000 $10B $5B Kansas 53,000 $10B $5B Kentucky 74,000 $13B $6B Louisiana 76,000 $15B $7B Maine 25,000 $4B $2B Maryland 102,000 $18B $9B Massachusetts 139,000 $26B $13B Michigan 170,000 $30B $15B Minnesota 107,000 $19B $10B Mississippi 46,000 $8B $4B Missouri 108,000 $20B $10B Montana 20,000 $4B $2B Nebraska 37,000 $7B $3B Nevada 60,000 $10B $5B New Hampshire 27,000 $5B $3B New Jersey 162,000 $32B $15B New Mexico 29,000 $5B $3B New York 337,000 $66B $32B North Carolina 184,000 $33B $17B North Dakota 15,000 $3B $1B Ohio 208,000 $37B $19B Oklahoma 63,000 $12B $6B Oregon 75,000 $14B $7B Pennsylvania 223,000 $40B $21B Rhode Island 18,000 $3B $2B South Carolina 86,000 $15B $8B South Dakota 17,000 $3B $1B Tennessee 129,000 $23B $11B Texas 547,000 $107B $51B Utah 65,000 $13B $6B Vermont 12,000 $2B $1B Virginia 149,000 $27B $14B Washington 131,000 $25B $13B West Virginia 23,000 $4B $2B Wisconsin 110,000 $19B $10B Wyoming 11,000 $2B $1B Source: National Association of Manufacturers

These results demonstrate the undeniable power of President Trump’s America First economic agenda. By putting American families and businesses first, the Working Families Tax Cuts are rebuilding American industrial strength, creating opportunity in every community, and delivering real results for real Americans.