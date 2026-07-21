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President Trump’s Working Families Tax Cuts Ignite Manufacturing Renaissance Across All 50 States

One year after President Donald J. Trump signed the Working Families Tax Cuts into law, a new report confirms the legislation has delivered a powerful manufacturing resurgence in every state.

The landmark law has sustained nearly six million American jobs, preserved more than $1 trillion in economic output, and safeguarded $540 billion in wages — among the strongest one-year impacts on U.S. manufacturing in modern history.

Through bold, pro-growth policies — including full expensing for equipment and machinery, immediate R&D expensing, full deductions for new and expanded factories, and strong incentives to build in America — the Working Families Tax Cuts are fueling investment, innovation, and growth across the entire manufacturing sector.

The report details the concrete benefits delivered in every state:

State Jobs Protected GDP Saved Wages Saved
Alabama 80,000 $14B $7B
Alaska 11,000 $2B $1B
Arizona 119,000 $22B $11B
Arkansas 49,000 $9B $4B
California 708,000 $134B $67B
Colorado 113,000 $22B $11B
Connecticut 65,000 $12B $6B
Delaware 17,000 $3B $2B
Florida 399,000 $73B $36B
Georgia 198,000 $36B $18B
Hawaii 23,000 $4B $2B
Idaho 33,000 $6B $3B
Illinois 228,000 $42B $21B
Indiana 122,000 $21B $11B
Iowa 57,000 $10B $5B
Kansas 53,000 $10B $5B
Kentucky 74,000 $13B $6B
Louisiana 76,000 $15B $7B
Maine 25,000 $4B $2B
Maryland 102,000 $18B $9B
Massachusetts 139,000 $26B $13B
Michigan 170,000 $30B $15B
Minnesota 107,000 $19B $10B
Mississippi 46,000 $8B $4B
Missouri 108,000 $20B $10B
Montana 20,000 $4B $2B
Nebraska 37,000 $7B $3B
Nevada 60,000 $10B $5B
New Hampshire 27,000 $5B $3B
New Jersey 162,000 $32B $15B
New Mexico 29,000 $5B $3B
New York 337,000 $66B $32B
North Carolina 184,000 $33B $17B
North Dakota 15,000 $3B $1B
Ohio 208,000 $37B $19B
Oklahoma 63,000 $12B $6B
Oregon 75,000 $14B $7B
Pennsylvania 223,000 $40B $21B
Rhode Island 18,000 $3B $2B
South Carolina 86,000 $15B $8B
South Dakota 17,000 $3B $1B
Tennessee 129,000 $23B $11B
Texas 547,000 $107B $51B
Utah 65,000 $13B $6B
Vermont 12,000 $2B $1B
Virginia 149,000 $27B $14B
Washington 131,000 $25B $13B
West Virginia 23,000 $4B $2B
Wisconsin 110,000 $19B $10B
Wyoming 11,000 $2B $1B
Source: National Association of Manufacturers

These results demonstrate the undeniable power of President Trump’s America First economic agenda. By putting American families and businesses first, the Working Families Tax Cuts are rebuilding American industrial strength, creating opportunity in every community, and delivering real results for real Americans.

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President Trump’s Working Families Tax Cuts Ignite Manufacturing Renaissance Across All 50 States

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