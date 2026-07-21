Democrat “Glitch” Registers Thousands of Noncitizens to Vote: Another Reason to Pass the SAVE America Act

Democrat New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill admitted today that a “software glitch” registered approximately 6,600 noncitizens to vote in her state between 2023 and 2024 — and hundreds of them actually cast ballots.

This is the direct result of Democrat policies that refuse basic citizenship checks — and exactly why Congress must pass the SAVE America Act immediately. The bill requires states to use the Department of Homeland Security’s SAVE system to confirm citizenship before registering anyone to vote in federal elections, a safeguard New Jersey has refused to implement.

The legislation also mandates voter ID for federal elections, a reform supported by the overwhelming majority of Americans, among other popular initiatives.

Every illegal ballot dilutes the voice of a lawful American citizen and undermines election integrity.These incidents are not random errors; they are the predictable result of Democrat policies that refuse to verify citizenship.

The American people demand secure elections. Congress must pass the SAVE America Act without delay.