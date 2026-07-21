State Police Arrest Two Following Shooting Incident in Bridgeville

Date Posted: Tuesday, July 21st, 2026

The Delaware State Police have arrested 21-year-old Christian Greene and 21-year-old Corey Sanders, Jr., both of Bridgeville, Delaware, for reckless endangering and other felony offenses following a shooting incident that occurred in Bridgeville on Sunday afternoon.

On July 19, 2026, at approximately 12:30 p.m., troopers responded to the 22000 block of Mill Park Drive in Bridgeville for a report of a reckless endangering with shots fired. When troopers arrived, they learned that two suspects were driving by a residence and fired several shots at two people in front of the residence. The residence was struck by gunfire, but no one was injured. Through investigative means, detectives identified Christian Greene and Corey Sanders, Jr. as the suspects and obtained warrants for their arrest.

On July 20, 2026, Greene and Sanders were taken into custody without incident and taken to Troop 4.

Greene was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by the Justice of the Peace and committed to the Department of Correction on a $172,001 cash bond.

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts

Possess, Purchase, Own, or Control of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited Prior Violent Crime or Felony (Felony)

Reckless Endangering 2 nd Degree (Felony) – 2 counts

Degree (Felony) – 2 counts Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Criminal Mischief under $1,000

Sanders was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by the Justice of the Peace and committed to the Department of Correction on a $140,001 cash bond.

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts

Reckless Endangering 2 nd Degree (Felony) – 2 counts

Degree (Felony) – 2 counts Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Criminal Mischief under $1,000

Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this incident. Detectives ask anyone who has relevant information to contact Detective H. Lingo by calling (302) 752-3798. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.

Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.