New Books Describe The American Revolution And Historic Sites

A Nation's Birth by Max Victor Alper A Nation's Heritage by Max Victor Alper

Impressive Guides For America's 250th Anniversary Celebration

Experience the momentous events of the American Revolution -- the heroism and the heartbreak -- as you visit relevant towns and historic sites.” — Simon & Schuster

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The fascinating history of the American Revolution -- with descriptions of historic sites -- come alive in two new books "A Nation's Birth" (The North) and "A Nation's Heritage" (The South). Recently distributed by Simon & Schuster, these volumes are ideal companions for America's 250th anniversary celebration year. The complex historic drama as well as the everyday human consequences unfold in American towns, farms, battlefields, and harbors that are detailed by author Max Victor Alper, a former faculty member and administrator at New York University.BOOK CONTENTSA Nation's Birth covers the states of Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. A Nation's Heritage covers South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia. Organized by state and city, each chapter chronicles the history relevant to the local area followed by descriptions of Colonial and Revolutionary War sites that offer meaningful perspective.An extensive Chronology orients readers to the flux of this volatile historical period. Dozens of photographs and illustrations augment storytelling. Selected Non-Revolutionary sites are also included to expand the experience.AUTHORMax Victor Alper, the author, received his Ph.D. from New York University, where he later served as a faculty member and administrator. His fine art photographs have been shown in over 180 exhibitions in the United States and Europe. Previously, he has written two books about American history and culture, and he has contributed numerous articles to national publications. He has served on committees of several organizations including the National Endowment for the Humanities and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (Emmy Division). In addition, he has written and narrated a radio series for WGBH-Boston. Currently, he divides his time between New York City and Pennsylvania.THE DRAMA OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTIONLEADERS: Alper breathes life into historical events and personal stories. In addition to the well-known traditional narrative, he presents surprises and coincidences that reveal the motivation, moods and manipulations of American and British leaders such as George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Nathanael Greene, Henry Knox, Henry Clinton, Banastre Tarleton, Charles Cornwallis, and many others.EVENTS: Extraordinary events are portrayed such as the Continental Army's secret crossing of the East River (NY), Benedict Arnold as a British general raiding Richmond (VA), the Battle of Saratoga (NY) influencing the French to enter the war, the constant enmity between local Loyalists and Patriots that turned neighbor against neighbor, the long-term occupation of American cities by British forces, the significance of the Patriot military successes at Trenton (NJ) and Kings Mountain (SC), women contributing to the Revolutionary War effort which includes the Women's Tea Party of Edenton (NC), the Franco-American victory at Yorktown (VA) that ended the war, the chaos and the numerous locations of the Continental Congress that nonetheless produced groundbreaking documents such as the Declaration of Independence and the Articles of Confederation.SITES: Major historical sites are described from the North Bridge (Concord MA) to Independence Hall (Philadelphia PA) to Fort Ticonderoga (Ticonderoga NY) to Guilford Courthouse National Military Park (Greensboro NC) to Mount Vernon Mansion (Mount Vernon VA). Included are large cities as Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Charleston, Wilmington, and Richmond as well as countless small, proud towns. Remarkable military maneuvers and covert operations are revealed in the explorations of major Revolutionary War battlefields in the North and the South. Memorable scenes of triumph and defeat are vividly narrated.BOOKS FOR EVERYONE"A Nation's Birth" (The North) and "A Nation's Heritage" (The South) present a fascinating panoramic view of the American Revolution while focusing on important details. These volumes are of interest to the armchair reader or the enthusiastic traveler, to the history buff or the casual political observer, and certainly to everyone wishing to participate in America's 250th anniversary celebration. For the general public.RELEVANT BOOK INFORMATION (Paperback and E-book)A NATION'S BIRTH – ISBN 1493094521, 479 pages, $29.95 (paperback), Publisher: Globe Pequot, Distributor: Simon & Schuster, Release: June 2026.A NATION'S HERITAGE – ISBN 149309453X, 294 pages, $24.96 (paperback),Publisher: Globe Pequot, Distributor: Simon & Schuster, Release: June 2026.ORDER INFORMATIONFor individuals, please go to Amazon or Barnes & Noble Online -- For Birth: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1493094521 ; For Heritage: https://www.amazon.com/dp/149309453X . For bookstores: purchaseorders@simonandschuster.com. For gift shops: wholesale@globepequot.com.CONTACT: Joseph Gill, Publicity, 570-852-4449, maxal.vision@yahoo.com. Visuals and review copies are available.# -END- #Joseph GillPublicity+1 570-852-4449

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