Terry Inglese Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'The Heart of Success' Book Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Terry Inglese

BASEL, SWITZERLAND, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "The Heart of Success" co-authored by Terry Inglese, alongside Jack Canfield and a group of distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 16th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Central to the success of "The Heart of Success” is Terry Inglese’s chapter, "The Long Way Home.” Terry shares a heartfelt journey of navigating unexpected life transitions and discovering that periods of uncertainty often lead to profound personal growth. Through powerful lessons on resilience, self-awareness, and purpose, she inspires readers to trust the process of change and embrace the path that ultimately leads them home.

“The Heart of Success” made an impressive debut on Amazon, earning Best Seller status across multiple competitive business categories, including Sales & Selling, Entrepreneurship, and Business Development & Entrepreneurship. The book also achieved an outstanding #3 Amazon New Release ranking while appearing on multiple New Release lists in leadership, business, and personal development. These accomplishments reflect the book's strong launch momentum and its resonance with readers seeking practical insights on purpose-driven leadership and success.

Meet Terry Inglese:

Terry Inglese (PhD and MBA) works at the School of Business of a University of Applied Sciences and Arts in Switzerland, where she serves as a lecturer in Business Communication, Academic Writing, Storytelling in Data Visualization, and Critical Thinking. Her research focuses on the psychology of learning, instructional design, didactics with new technologies, and, more recently, on Artificial Intelligence Literacy.

Before entering academia, Terry spent nearly a decade between one of the three Swiss Public Television stations and a regional TV station in Switzerland, where she designed cultural TV programs, produced documentaries, directed her own documentary, and coordinated workflows among journalists and technical teams. During this time, she also developed and tested an educational model using TV multimedia archives - work that later evolved into her PhD research in multimedia learning in higher education. Following her doctoral studies, Terry served for about 5 years as a postdoctoral researcher and lecturer at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), where she continued experimenting and exploring innovative approaches to learning with multimedia and multimodality.

In her free time, she enjoys sharing her passion for teaching Italian language and culture.

To order your copy of “The Heart of Success” please visit HERE.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.