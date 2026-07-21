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‘Nonattorney’ used standing in the Filipino community to practice law illegally

Further investigation revealed that Alamarez presented himself as an attorney and encouraged clients to refer to him as such “for years,” while complaints and witness statements indicate that Alamarez’s clients from the Filipino community were operating under the belief that he was an attorney. Some were said to have known him as a pastor at their church, where he would recruit clients.

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‘Nonattorney’ used standing in the Filipino community to practice law illegally

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