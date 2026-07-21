Plaintiffs Must Show Actual Harm Under California's License Plate Scanner Law, Appellate Court Holds

(Subscription required) In a unanimous, published opinion, the Fourth District Court of Appeal panel concluded that plaintiffs do not have standing to sue under the Automated License Plate Recognition statute by alleging only a “subjective belief” a data collector invaded their privacy.

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