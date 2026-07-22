As Supply Chain Pressures Grow, Oregon Company Earns National Award for Sustainable Sourcing Leadership

Cameron Stearns, CEO/CFO of Mountain Rose Herbs.

Mountain Rose Herbs Honored with NBJ Stewardship & Sustainability Award for Industry Leading Environmental and Community Impact

Mountain Rose Herbs has pioneered a holistic approach to sustainability that extends across every touchpoint” — Nutrition Business Journal (NBJ)

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As companies face increasing supply chain volatility, climate pressures, and growing demand for sustainably sourced ingredients, Mountain Rose Herbs (MRH), an Oregon-based e-commerce and brick-and-mortar supplier of organic herbs, spices, teas, and botanical products, has been named the 2026 recipient of the Nutrition Business Journal (NBJ) Stewardship & Sustainability Award, an honor recognizing companies and leaders advancing science, integrity, education, innovation, and responsible growth across the health and nutrition industry.This year’s NBJ Awards highlight organizations developing creative and sustainable solutions to evolving supply chain challenges. While a sustainable and reciprocal approach to botanical sourcing is not a new way of doing business for MRH, the challenges the business faces today have drastically changed since its inception nearly 40 years ago. Mountain Rose Herbs CEO and CFO Cameron Stearns has expanded efforts to increase the domestic supply of botanicals, helping to reduce the company’s carbon footprint, support organic growers in the US, and strengthen supply chain resilience.The recognition reflects decades of work integrating sustainability practices into sourcing, operations, community engagement, and long-term business strategy. Beyond their commitment to providing USDA Certified Organic, Regenerative Organic Certified, Fair Trade, and FairWild certified ingredients, Mountain Rose Herbs has been TRUE Zero Waste certified since 2016, an Oregon Benefit Company since 2018, and most recently joined the Purpose Pledge in 2025, investing substantially in using business as a force for good. Their philanthropic programs help support dozens of non-profit organizations and provide accessible educational resources through their Free Herbalism Project; an initiative aimed at growing the next generations of organic farmers and herbalists.“Mountain Rose Herbs is taking action to address and solve problems,” said Ann Armbrecht, founder and director of the Sustainable Herbs Initiative. NBJ also noted that Mountain Rose Herbs has “pioneered a holistic approach to sustainability that extends across every touchpoint,” a commitment the publication said, “more than merits NBJ’s Stewardship and Sustainability Award.”The awards will be formally presented during the NBJ Summit later this month in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.About Mountain Rose Herbs: Mountain Rose Herbs offers high-quality organically grown herbs, spices, teas, essential oils, and botanical goods. Since 1987, they have been known for their uncompromising commitment to organic agriculture, fair trade standards, and sustainable business practices. The company’s core belief that people, plants, and planet are more important than profit guides everything they do. Learn more about Mountain Rose Herbs at www.mountainroseherbs.com ###

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