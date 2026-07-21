Join the Minnesota Lawyers Professional Responsibility Board and Shape the Future of Ethics

July 21, 2026

The Minnesota Supreme Court invites a dedicated attorney to fill a vacancy on the Lawyers Professional Responsibility Board. This all-volunteer, 23-member board blends 14 seasoned attorneys with 9 citizens, steering the Rules of Lawyers Professional Responsibility and shaping the policies that govern lawyer discipline.

What Board Members Do:

Meet 4 times per year to consider issues involving the lawyer discipline system.

Consider rule changes and policy implementation.

Preside over probable cause proceedings, reinstatement hearings and attorney challenges to private discipline.

Consider complainant appeals of dismissed complaints or private discipline.

Who the Board is Looking for:

Lawyers in good standing

Able to commit to a 3-year term (max 2 terms)

Prior experience on local District Ethics Committees is a plus.

Compensation is limited to reimbursement for costs. Please submit a letter of interest and curriculum vitae to Christa Rutherford-Block, Clerk of Appellate Courts, at mjcappellateclerkofcourt@courts.state.mn.us or to 305 Minnesota Judicial Center, 25 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, St. Paul, MN 55155. Email applications are preferred.

Deadline to Apply: 4:30 pm on Friday, August 21, 2026.