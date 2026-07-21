Christopher Brown Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'The Heart of Success' Book Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Christopher Brown

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "The Heart of Success" co-authored by Christopher Brown, alongside Jack Canfield and a group of distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 16th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Central to the success of "The Heart of Success” is Christopher Brown’s chapter, "Am I Going To Be Okay?” Christopher reflects on the pivotal moments that challenged his perspective on success and inspired him to redefine what it truly means to live a fulfilling life. Through his personal journey, he encourages readers to align their work, values, and purpose, reminding them that true success is measured not only by achievement but by the impact they make and the peace they find along the way.

“The Heart of Success” made an impressive debut on Amazon, earning Best Seller status across multiple competitive business categories, including Sales & Selling, Entrepreneurship, and Business Development & Entrepreneurship. The book also achieved an outstanding #3 Amazon New Release ranking while appearing on multiple New Release lists in leadership, business, and personal development. These accomplishments reflect the book's strong launch momentum and its resonance with readers seeking practical insights on purpose-driven leadership and success.



Meet Christopher Brown:

For over 25 years, Christopher Brown has been a Financial Leader helping clients achieve a meaningful life of significance. He has helped hundreds of retirees, business executives, attorneys, physicians, and small business owners breathe life into their possibilities, take care of the people they love, support the causes they care about, and make a real difference in the world.

Christopher is President of Ivy League Financial Advisors LLC, a “Fee-Only” Wealth Management Firm which he founded in Rockville, MD in 2000. He is a transition specialist, with the systematic ability to guide clients through the complex intersection of identity, purpose, and wealth when everything is in flux. He helps clients focus on understanding “what’s next” as a source of curiosity, wonder, and awe, relying on their core strengths and inner values to develop a growth mindset to learn new skills.

He has been quoted numerous times in the Washington Post, Baltimore Sun, and numerous other publications. He has been seen on ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox affiliates around the county. For the last 20 years, Mr. Brown has consistently been named a “Top Financial Advisor” by Washingtonian Magazine and in 2023, was named as a Washingtonian “Hall of Fame Top Financial Advisor”. He is a member of the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA) and has spoken at numerous industry conferences.

Mr. Brown holds two undergraduate degrees from Cornell University: a B.S. in Operations Research and Industrial Engineering, and a B.A. in Economics. At Cornell, Mr. Brown developed and taught advanced counseling courses for the Empathy, Assistance and Referral Service (EARS), a student-led crisis counseling service sponsored by the Office of the Dean of Students. He also holds an MBA from Dartmouth’s Amos Tuck School of Business Management. He is a Certified Financial Planner® professional, and Accredited Investment Fiduciary® professional and a Certified Exit Planning Advisor®.

Mr. Brown is an Eagle Scout who resides in Gaithersburg, MD, where he is the proud parent of two sons (both Eagle Scouts!): Jeffrey, a University of Wisconsin graduate and Andrew, a UCLA graduate. In his spare time, he enjoys, skiing, golf, fitness, snorkeling, traveling, collecting wines, and the myriad of opportunities the metro DC area has to offer.

Connect with Christopher:

Email: cbrown@ivyfa.com

Web: ivyfa.com

To order your copy of “The Heart of Success” please visit HERE.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.