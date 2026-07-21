@EdWorkforceCmte Passes 10 Bills to Strengthen Education, Support Workers, and Expand Opportunity
WASHINGTON – The Committee on Education and Workforce today advanced 10 bills that aim to protect women and girls, safeguard the rights of students and parents, prepare students and educators to use AI safely and effectively in the classroom, encourage healthy habits among children, strengthen the American workforce, support employers and entrepreneurs, prevent harmful regulations, and hold union leaders accountable.
Following the markup, Education and Workforce Committee Chairman Tim Walberg (R-MI) said: "Today's markup reflects our commitment to advancing commonsense policies that put students, parents, workers, and job creators first. These bills prepare students for the future, modernize our workforce system, support employers and small businesses, protect parental rights, and ensure our laws promote opportunity, accountability, and economic growth. I thank my colleagues for their work in advancing these important measures."
H.R. 8781, Title IX Clarification Act of 2026
Following the markup, Education and Workforce Committee Chairman Tim Walberg (R-MI) said: "Today's markup reflects our commitment to advancing commonsense policies that put students, parents, workers, and job creators first. These bills prepare students for the future, modernize our workforce system, support employers and small businesses, protect parental rights, and ensure our laws promote opportunity, accountability, and economic growth. I thank my colleagues for their work in advancing these important measures."
H.R. 8781, Title IX Clarification Act of 2026
- Introduced by Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX), this legislation codifies the Supreme Court's recent ruling that the term "sex" under Title IX refers to biological sex.
- Introduced by Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL), the bill strengthens parental consent protections under the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment by ensuring parents have greater authority over surveys, evaluations, and other activities involving their children.
- Introduced by Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL), the legislation helps schools use federal education funds to prepare students and educators to safely and effectively use artificial intelligence while allowing schools the flexibility to direct resources where they are most needed.
- Introduced by Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT), MATCH Act helps states modernize workforce data systems and develop talent marketplaces that better connect workers with employment opportunities, credentials, and training programs.
- Introduced by Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA), the bill codifies the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition and restores the Presidential Fitness Test to encourage physical activity and healthy habits among America's youth.
- Introduced by Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA), VEST Act clarifies that Restricted Stock Units—a popular recruitment and retention tool to attract employees—are excluded from the regular rate of pay calculations for nonexempt employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act, providing certainty for employers and expanding employee access to equity compensation.
- Introduced by Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT), this legislation clarifies that locum tenens health care providers qualify as independent contractors, helping improve access to medical professionals in underserved and rural communities.
- Introduced by Rep. Mark Messmer (R-IN), the bill prevents the Biden-Harris proposed heat injury and illness prevention standard from taking effect and prohibits future administrations from issuing similarly burdensome one-size-fits-all regulations.
- Introduced by Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC), the legislation prohibits individuals convicted of sex offenses against minors from serving in union leadership positions or as employer labor consultants or collective bargaining representatives.
- Introduced by Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK), American Franchise Act codifies the direct-control joint employer standard for the franchise industry, providing certainty for franchise owners and helping protect opportunities for entrepreneurs to start, operate, and grow their businesses.
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