TANO JONES REVELRY BRINGS STORYTELLER SOUL MUSIC AND COMMUNITY IMPACT TO EVERY STOP ON THEIR SUMMER TOUR

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The band's 'Soup and Seeds' initiative partners with local food banks to help feed communities while growing hope

Music has always been about bringing people together and through our Soup and Seeds initiative, we're able to extend the connection beyond the stage.” — Tano Jones

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Detroit-born Americana and soul-rock collective Tano Jones Revelry is hitting the road this summer, bringing its signature blend of heartfelt storytelling, soulful melodies, and uplifting live performances to audiences across the Midwest and East Coast. More than a concert tour, each stop will also serve as an opportunity to strengthen the local community through the band's growing Soup and Seeds outreach initiative, which partners with food banks and nonprofit organization in every market they visit.Tickets are on sale now at Click Here Rhythm. Life. Melodies. Tales. Harmony. Love. These are the elements that define Tano Jones Revelry. Led by singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer Tano Jones, the band has built a reputation for creating music rooted in authenticity, hope, and human connection. With a six-string in hand, a well-worn hat overhead, and stories inspired by real life, Tano Jones Revelry delivers songs that encourage listeners to embrace life's journey, dream bigger, and find common ground through music."Every city we visit has its own story, and we're. honored to become a small part of it," stated Tano Jones.Riding a wave of national and international momentum, the band's debut album Spinning North has surpassed 40 million streams worldwide. Standout singles including "Daisy", "Light It," and the breakout hit "What About Me," have received airplay on more than 125 radio stations across North America and internationally, reaching audiences from Los Angeles to New York and from London to Spain.While the music continues to reach new listeners, the band's commitment to giving back remains equally important. Through Soup and Seeds, Tano Jones Revelry partners with food banks in every tour market, encouraging fans to donate, volunteers, and advocate for organizations fighting food insecurities. Beyond making financial contributions, the band also supports each partner through marketing initiatives and on-air advertising campaigns designed to raise awareness and expand community impact.Jones states, "Music has always been about bringing people together and through our Soup and Seeds initiative, we're able to extend the connection beyond the stage. If we can leave a community a little stronger than we found it, then, we've accomplished something meaningful."2026 Spinning North Tour Dates & Charitable Partners• Saturday, August 1, 2026 – Celestia Summerfest in Wadsworth, Ohio – Feeding Medina County• Friday, August 14, 2026 – City Winery Boston in Boston, Massachusetts – Greater Boston Food Bank• Saturday, August 15, 2026 – The Music Hall Lounge in Portsmouth, New Hampshire – New Hampshire Food Bank• Sunday, September 6, 2026 – Daryl's House in Pawling, New York – Pawling Resource Center• Sunday, September 20, 2026 – 118 North in Wayne, Pennsylvania – PhilabundanceTo learn more about Tano Jones Revelry, their upcoming tour, and their Soup and Seeds initiative, please visit Here ###About Tano Jones RevelryThe Tano Jones Revelry blends Americana storytelling, rock ’n’ roll energy, and soulful Midwestern grit, led by Detroit-born singer, songwriter, and guitarist Tano Jones. Their 2024 debut album Spinning North has earned tens of millions of streams, major radio support, and Billboard chart success with singles like “Daisy,” “Light It,” and the breakout hit “What About Me.” Rooted in community connection through efforts like their Soup and Seeds Tour, the band continues to build a devoted following with their uplifting, big-hearted sound.

Tano Jones Revelry Live at The Word Barn in Exeter, NH

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