Unison Expands Presence in Europe to Support Growth Across Catalyst, EJ200 and Next-Generation Programs

Dedicated footprint in Rivalta, Italy, strengthens regional capability in ignition, engine controls and related aerospace systems

FARNBOROUGH, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unison , a GE Aerospace company and provider of advanced aerospace systems and components, today announced an expanded presence in Europe with a dedicated manufacturing and ignition overhaul capabilities at Avio Aero ’s Rivalta facility in Italy, further advancing the company’s customer-driven growth strategy and strengthening support for aerospace manufacturing, services and defense in the region.The expansion enhances Unison’s ability to serve customers, regulators and partners across Europe while extending its global footprint, including its existing presence in Poland. By adding capability in Rivalta, Unison is creating a stronger regional connection across design engineering, manufacturing and aftermarket support to improve responsiveness, support program continuity and deepen customer engagement.Unison and Avio Aero are both GE Aerospace companies, creating a strong basis for collaboration grounded in shared standards of safety, quality and customer focus. Under this long-term arrangement, Unison will leverage Avio Aero’s established regional footprint and experience while the two businesses remain operationally distinct, with clear governance, security, compliance and program boundaries.Already a proven supplier of the Avio Aero Catalyst turboprop ignition system, Unison is building on that experience to create a stronger European platform for a broader set of opportunities across ignition, engine controls and related aerospace systems. The Rivalta footprint strengthens Unison’s ability to support current and future opportunities tied to key European indigenous programs, including Catalyst, EJ200 and next-generation programs, while serving broader OEM, aftermarket and European defense demand.“This expansion reflects a simple priority: being closer to our customers and better positioned to support what they are asking of us, greater responsiveness, stronger regional support and the ability to move from design to production and service with speed and coordination,” said Kranthi Tata, President and CEO of Unison. “By expanding our footprint in Europe, we are strengthening the connection between engineering, manufacturing and lifecycle services so we can move faster, collaborate more closely and deliver greater value to customers in the region.”At Farnborough, the expansion underscores Unison’s long-term strategy to grow its presence in Europe by pairing proven product expertise with regional capability, helping customers address evolving needs across current platforms and next-generation programs.About UnisonUnison, a GE Aerospace company, is a premier global supplier of advanced gas turbine engine components and cutting-edge electrical and mechanical systems. With a presence in nearly every major engine and airframe program, Unison delivers state-of-the-art performance solutions tailored to diverse aviation, space, and defense customer needs worldwide. For more information, visit unisonindustries.com.

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