Feel Good Gaming 'Harbor Fest' Brings Free Pokémon Festival to the Baltimore Convention Center alongside Supernova

Feel Good Gaming brings a free Pokémon festival to Baltimore with family activities, charitable initiatives, and community-focused experiences.

We want to create the Pokémon show we wish existed when we were kids.” — Evan Lipshultz

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feel Good Gaming Harbor Fest Brings Free Pokémon Festival to the Baltimore Convention Center!Designed to be more than a traditional card show, Harbor Fest transforms the Pokémon hobby into an interactive festival where collectors and families can connect through trading, games, art, charity, and community.Admission to Harbor Fest is completely free and will be held at the Baltimore Convention Center alongside Supernova, one of the largest e-sports conventions on the East Coast.The Festival will be open:Friday, August 7: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PMSaturday, August 8: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PMSunday, August 9: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PMUnlike a traditional trading card show focused primarily on buying and selling, Harbor Fest is built around creating memorable experiences for everyone.Designed with community first, Harbor Fest welcomes everyone - from lifelong Pokémon collectors to families and first-time fans - with interactive activities, games, art, trading, and experiences that make the hobby fun and accessible for everyone.Guests can look forward to many free attractions including:• Find 'Em All Challenge - snap a photo of all the hidden Pokémon, win a prize!• Free Poké Bucks (Just for showing up!) - Use them to purchase cards.• The Trade Wall - take a card, leave a card!• PokePets - connecting adoptable animals with the Pokémon community.• Cards for Cans - Donate to the food drive, win prizes! Supporting the Maryland Food Bank.• Giveaways, community activities, and opportunities to meet collectors from across the region!• Art activities and creative spaces.• Kids Trade Zone, Gaming areas, Live Music, Creative Spaces and more!"We want to create the Pokémon show we wish existed when we were kids," said Evan Lipshultz, organizer of Feel Good Gaming."A place where families can spend the day making memories together, even if they don't spend a dime."Harbor Fest continues Feel Good Gaming's mission of making the Pokémon hobby more welcoming, accessible, and community-driven. During its first Cards for Cans food drive, attendees donated more than 5,800 pounds of food to the Maryland Food Bank. This time, Feel Good Gaming hopes to surpass 10,000 pounds.The event will also feature PokePets, an initiative that partners with local animal shelters to help adoptable pets find forever homes. Local artists create a custom Pokémon-style trading card for each animal designed to introduce their personality and raise awareness about their availability for adoption.Harbor Fest will take place at:Baltimore Convention Center1 West Pratt StreetBaltimore, MD 21201Admission is completely free, with a full weekend of free activities, interactive experiences, and family-friendly fun for attendees of all ages.For more information and event updates, visit FeelGoodGaming.com or follow FeelGoodGaming1 on instagram.*About Feel Good Gaming"Feel Good Gaming is a Maryland-based event organization creating community-first Pokémon experiences through free festivals, charitable initiatives, family activities, and innovative attractions. Its mission is to make the Pokémon hobby more welcoming, accessible, and memorable for collectors of all ages.Thousands of Pokémon fans, families, and collectors from across the region are expected to attend the three-day event."

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