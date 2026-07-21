For Immediate Release:

July 21, 2026

County Commissioners honor Susan McRae for

50 years of service

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners recognized Susan McRae for 50 years of dedicated service as an employee in the Superintendent of Elections office during the Commissioner Meeting on July 16.

“Completing 50 years of service is an incredible milestone and a testament to Susan’s dedication and commitment to the residents of Monmouth County,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “On behalf of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, I congratulate Susan and thank her for all of her work.”

“Fifty years of service is an extraordinary accomplishment that reflects Susan’s dedication and commitment to her work,” said Commissioner Erik Anderson, liaison to the Superintendent of Elections. “Susan began her career with Monmouth County in 1976 and, over the years, became a trusted source of institutional knowledge in election administration. Her hard work, expertise, and professionalism are truly admirable, and her career represents the very best of public service. We congratulate her on this remarkable milestone and thank her for her continued service to our community.”

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners congratulates Susan McRae on 50 years of service and thanks her for her dedication and contributions to the community.

For news and alerts from Monmouth County, visit www.visitmonmouth.com or follow @MonmouthGovNJ on Facebook, X and Instagram.

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FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners recognized Susan McRae for 50 years of dedicated service as an employee in the Superintendent of Elections office during the Commissioner Meeting on July 16. Photo by Monmouth County Government.