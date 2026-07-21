For Immediate Release:

July 21, 2026

Commissioners congratulate Dr. Charles Ford, Superintendent of MCVSD, on retirement

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners recognized Dr. Charles R. Ford, Jr. upon his retirement as Superintendent of the Monmouth County Vocational School District (MCVSD) during a Commissioner Meeting on July 16.

“Dr. Ford has made a lasting impact on career and technical education in Monmouth County,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Through his leadership and dedication, he has helped ensure that students across our County have access to the education, training and opportunities they need to succeed. We thank him for his many years of service and wish him the very best in his retirement.”

Ford has served as superintendent of the district and has helped guide Monmouth County’s career and technical education system. The district prepares students for the evolving workplace through career-focused programs, specialized academic and hands-on learning opportunities.

“The MCVSD is consistently ranked as one of the best school districts in the State and the Nation because of leaders like Dr. Ford,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Dominick “Nick” DiRocco, liaison to the MCVSD. “We congratulate him on his retirement and thank him for his commitment to our community.”

For news and alerts from Monmouth County, visit www.visitmonmouth.com or follow @MonmouthGovNJ on Facebook, X and Instagram.

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FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners recognized Dr. Charles R. Ford, Jr. upon his retirement as Superintendent of the Monmouth County Vocational School District (MCVSD) during a Commissioner Meeting on July 16. Photo by Monmouth County Government.