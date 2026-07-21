Marion County Approval Paves Way for Altamira Development Company to Introduce First Residential Offering at Ironcrest

Aerial view of The Club at Iron Lake, the private club at the center of IronCrest, a master planned gated lifestyle community in Ocala, Florida. Sunset view of The Club at Iron Lake clubhouse at IronCrest, a master planned gated lifestyle community in Ocala, Florida. The Club at Iron Lake logo.

IronCrest, a master planned gated lifestyle community in Ocala, will introduce its first residential offering following Marion County approval.

This is a club-first community. The residential offering is being built around an experience that people can already enjoy.” — Altamira Co-Founder, Elizabeth Phillips

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altamira Development Company is pleased to announce that the Plat of " IronCrest PHASE 1" has been approved by the Development Review Committee of Marion County. IronCrest Community Association, Inc., has been established as the homeowner's association for IronCrest to serve the needs of future homeowners on the property.IronCrest is a master planned gated lifestyle community sitting on 661-acres. At its heart is The Club at Iron Lake , a highly regarded golf and country club carved among towering oaks and rolling hills on the site of a former limestone quarry. IronCrest comprises part of a 1,274-acre tract of land acquired by Oculus R Golf LP in January 2026.The Club, previously branded as Club Adena, was developed and operated by Canadian industrialist Frank Stronach. Due to a variety of circumstances, no housing opportunities in the community were ever presented to the public.The timing of the launch of the IronCrest community, and a curated set of residential housing options, coincides with broader growth trends reshaping Ocala and North Central Florida. Ocala has experienced significant population growth, in part driven by significant investment in its equestrian infrastructure. The World Equestrian Center, and its year-round equestrian and non-equestrian programming, builds on a decades-long recognition of Ocala as Horse Capital of the World. IronCrest is strategically located four miles from downtown Ocala and sits adjacent to both the I-75 and U.S. Highway 441 corridor linking Ocala and nearby Gainesville, home to the University of Florida."We appreciate the support of Marion County in allowing us to move forward in introducing this spectacular property and community to the market," said Craig Phillips, Co-Founder of Altamira Development Company. He continues by saying, “The foundation is already here: a remarkable private golf club, a dramatic quarry landscape and a location connected to one of the country’s most recognized equestrian markets. Soon we expect to announce a wonderful array of housing options offered by our homebuilder partners."The Club at Iron Lake features an 18-hole championship golf course carved around a dramatic quarry, a 37,000-square-foot clubhouse overlooking Iron Lake, featuring dining, lounge, meeting, event and gathering spaces that support both daily member use and private events, a luxurious spa, pool and fitness center, and a spectacular racquets facility featuring both tennis and pickleball courts“This is a club-first community,” says fellow Altamira Co-Founder Elizabeth Phillips. “The residential offering is being built around an experience that people can already understand and enjoy: the course, the clubhouse, the landscape and the everyday life of the club. That foundation gives IronCrest a level of confidence that is uncommon at this stage of a residential launch.”Under construction on the property are 20 townhome units, conveniently located next to the clubhouse and expected to be delivered early in the upcoming equestrian winter season, that will be offered as a luxury short-stay rental option providing access to the Club's amenities. The principals of Oculus R Golf LP have previously signaled their intent to develop an equestrian farm community on the northernmost segment of the property, where 355-acres of land have been designated as part of the Farm Preservation Area of Marion County.Additional details on residential home site offerings, builder programs and availability will be released in the coming weeks. The community is capturing early interest at DiscoverIronCrest.com.About IronCrestIronCrest is a gated, master-planned private club community in Ocala, Florida, home to The Club at Iron Lake. IronCrest is a PUD that has initially been approved for up to 236 homesites, and will ultimately integrate a highly regarded private club, an 18-hole championship golf course routed through spring-fed limestone quarries, with a curated residential program that will be designed to promote community, outdoor living and a healthy lifestyle.Altamira Development CompanyEstablished by Oculus R Golf GP, the General Partner of Oculus R Golf LP, Altamira Development Company is responsible for developing IronCrest and the surrounding land into a premier residential and equestrian community.

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