James Radford Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'The Heart of Success' Book Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - James "JW" Radford

WALDORF, MD, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "The Heart of Success" co-authored by James “JW” Radford, alongside Jack Canfield and a group of distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 16th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Central to the success of "The Heart of Success” is James “JW” Radford chapter, "Driven By Desire, Powered By Purpose.” James shares an inspiring story of overcoming life's unexpected challenges and discovering that even the most difficult setbacks can become the foundation for a greater purpose. His message encourages readers to embrace resilience, shift their perspective, and pursue the life they are truly meant to live.

“The Heart of Success” made an impressive debut on Amazon, earning Best Seller status across multiple competitive business categories, including Sales & Selling, Entrepreneurship, and Business Development & Entrepreneurship. The book also achieved an outstanding #3 Amazon New Release ranking while appearing on multiple New Release lists in leadership, business, and personal development. These accomplishments reflect the book's strong launch momentum and its resonance with readers seeking practical insights on purpose-driven leadership and success.

Meet James “JW” Radford:

JW Radford is a U.S. Air Force veteran, former federal Contracting Officer, and the visionary founder and CEO of Trust Consulting Services, a leading government contracting firm generating over $70 million in revenue. A nationally recognized best-selling author and inspirational speaker, Radford shares his powerful story of resilience and leadership to inspire veterans, entrepreneurs, and underserved communities.

He is also the founder of the Courage to Climb Foundation, an organization dedicated to empowering individuals who are overcoming adversity and striving to rebuild their lives.

JW’s journey to success was forged through extraordinary challenges. After being diagnosed with an incurable disease, facing joblessness, navigating single parenthood of four children, and overcoming depression and abuse, he persevered to build a thriving business and a life driven by purpose and service.

Outside of his professional work, JW is a devoted family man who enjoys mentoring youth, exploring new business ventures, and spending time with family and friends. Whether leading in the boardroom or speaking from the stage, JW Radford brings passion, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to making a meaningful impact in the lives of others.

To order your copy of “The Heart of Success” please visit HERE.

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